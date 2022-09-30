More gay men can finally get the monkeypox vaccine after CDC updates its advice

The CDC has changed its guidance on the monkeypox vaccine. It now wants more gay men to take advantage of it. It’s therefore loosened its restrictions on who can get the jab.

Up until now, state health authorities were limiting the vaccine to those most at risk. Typically, this included gay men who have had an STI in the past three months, had multiple sexual partners or frequented sex venues. Some health workers were also eligible.

At a White House press conference on Wednesday, the CDC’s Director Rochelle Walensky said the organization was moving toward more of a pre-exposure strategy. It was now promoting Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos monkeypox vaccine to gay and bi men who have matched any of the above criteria in the past six months.

Dr. Walensky said, “By expanding eligibility and shifting to a PrEP strategy across the country, we are looking to ensure those who are at the highest risk for monkeypox receive the vaccine before exposure and that vaccines continue to be made available equitably to those who need them.”

“This new PrEP strategy means that more people who might be at present or future risk for monkeypox now qualify for the vaccine,” added deputy White House monkeypox response coordinator Demetre Daskalakis.

Anyone who has attended public events where there was known transmission may also get the jab. Partners of those most at risk are also able to take advantage of the vaccine.

Choice of vaccination site on the body

At the press conference on Wednesday, reporters also discovered:

800,000 shots of the vaccine have been administered.

Over 25,300 cases of monkeypox have been identified across all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico.

People in high-risk groups who were not vaccinated were 14 times more likely to contract monkeypox than those vaccinated.

Walensky says that anyone eligible for the vaccine should book an appointment and get both shots. Experts say immunity is highest a couple of weeks after the second shot. She also said vaccine uptake remained lower among black and brown communities, adding much more work remains to be done.

“We still have lots of work to do … and we are committed to delivering resources to those at highest risk.”

Dr. Daskalakis highlighted another change in guidance.

Moving forward, he said, “People can choose where on their body they want vaccines,” he said. “Many jurisdictions and advocates have told us that some people decline vaccine to monkeypox because of the stigma associated with the visible, but temporary, mark often left on their forearm.”

He said the option of near your shoulder or upper back will also be available.

