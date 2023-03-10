Gay guys remember what stirred their sexuality when younger—and it wasn’t drag queens

(Photo: Shutterstock)

The news is full of attacks on drag queens. Across the US, far-right groups are calling the LGBTQ+ community “groomers” and throwing hissy fits over drag storytime and queer characters in Disney cartoons.

One Twitter user saw a tweet go viral yesterday with his apt and clever response.

Chris Jones is a British TV producer and writer. He said he can remember clearly what stirred his sexual awakenings when younger and it definitely wasn’t drag queens. It was muscled hunks in speedos grappling with themselves in the name of sports entertainment.

“All this nonsense about drag book readings sexualising children made me think about what actually sexualised me as a kid,” he said. He included four photos from wrestling matches.

All this nonsense about drag book readings sexualising children made me think about what actually sexualised me as a kid: pic.twitter.com/F5djFZZLNU — Chris Jones (@ChrisJonesGeek) March 8, 2023

Jones’ comment struck a nerve with a lot of people. It’s been liked over 25k times and prompted hundreds of others to recall their own sexual awakenings when younger.

Let’s not forget rafiki who used to rub a persons face in his asscrack lol pic.twitter.com/VtKUQaUlr4 — King Marlexia (@KingMarlexia) March 9, 2023

Having Bad Ass Billy Gunn arrive to the tune of “I’m an ass man” has a LOT to answer for 🍑 pic.twitter.com/5ipo7ITgdl — David Robson 🎧🎬🌈🌹 (@DavidRobson84) March 8, 2023

Rob van Dam walking around with this wagon tho!!!!!! My little questioning self stood no chance seeing that thing 🤤 pic.twitter.com/WZXqLGPFdA — xTaylorLordx (@LordxTaylor) March 9, 2023

I used to tape the wrestling when I was a teen, mainly for this fella – Danny Boy Collins.

I think I may have inadvertently groomed myself. pic.twitter.com/7N615vbLYJ — lee kynaston ✍🏻 (@grooming_guru) March 8, 2023

I had this picture framed during all my formative years, I never watched a single wrestling match nor did I care about them pic.twitter.com/ZK64tpiw3i — ʲᵉ ⁿᵉ ˢᵘᶦˢ ᵖᵃˢ 🍂 (@jesuis_warrior) March 9, 2023

Others said that it wasn’t just wrestling that caught their attention when still at school.

What about the cartoons we watched: 🤭 pic.twitter.com/lBJ2WX05fO — Rolo (@RoloCLN) March 9, 2023

But sure… it’s drag queens that are to blame for everything, right?