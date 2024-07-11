Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in ‘Fellow Travelers’ (Photo: Showtime)

With the proliferation of streaming services and online content, we’ve arguably never had it better when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation on TV. Shows such as Pose, Heartstopper and Fellow Travelers spring to mind as hits that wouldn’t have been commissioned just a few years ago.

However, there’s always room for more, and the way we’re depicted remains a touchy subject for many.

A thread on the #gay subreddit has prompted many responses since it was posted yesterday. The original poster asked, “When it comes to gay male characters in the media, what would you like to see more of?”

The answers came flooding in.

“More positive black gay male relationships. True ones. Not thugs, or overly fem guys,” responded one Redditor. The comment receive many upticks and prompted a discussion on gay, Black characters.

Another wanted, “Guys with physical disabilities having a nice healthy relationship.” Someone else asked to see a gay autistic character on screen.

Other well-liked comments included “Guys not defined by their gayness” and “A character whose personality isn’t just being gay.”

We’d suggest that M. Night Shyamalan’s 2023 movie Knock At The Cabin kinda falls into that category as the lead couple just happened to be two men. However, it would be good to see more.

Someone suggested a show with “close friendships between a gay man and a straight man.” This led someone else to suggest they check out the wonderful British show, Big Boys (which we also recommend).

Big Boys (Photo: Channel 4)

The location of many dramas was also questioned.

“​​I would love to see positive stories about gay men in normal-sized cities (e.g., not NY) who make an average income,” said one person. “I’m done with the silly dramas of rich gays in big cities. These stories ignore the financial realities of most gay men and tend to show gay men as unserious and materialistic. Give me a 25-year-old gay guy from Buffalo who works at Starbucks, has funny friends, and is trying to figure out the big questions.”

Super heroes

Another wanted to see, “Masculine guys like me. You hardly see that in the media. My husband and I built our own house in Australia. People always doubt it as if being gay means you’re not capable of doing something thought of as straight.”

In a similar vein, someone else suggested something like a gay James Bond or other action-hero type of offering. Again, we’d suggested The Old Guard (2020) which had a couple of gay immortals. A sequel is in the pipeline. Brian Tyree Henry’s character Phastos is also gay in Eternals (2021)… but the movie underperformed at the box office so we’re unlikely to get more of him.

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos in ‘Eternals’

Others lamented the almost total absence of the bear community on TV, with one calling for more “Fat and hairier” gay guys.

We can think of plenty of hot and hairy bear performers that we’re sure would agree!

Someone else said instead of dreaming up new characters, there remains a wealth of real-life LGBTQ+ figures who could get the biopic treatment.

This is a valid point. For example, the recent Rustin biopic was long overdue and garnered plenty of award nominations for lead actor, Colman Domingo.

Image Credit: ‘Rustin,’ Netflix

However, the most liked comment? Well, it’s not exactly knocking the stereotype that gay men think a lot about sex, but someone said what they’d like to see more of is … booty. Specifically, gay male characters with well-defined behinds. Others were quick to agree: “Seriously though. Look at modeling for females and males. It’s like Barbie vs a broom.”

What would you like to see more of when it comes to gay male characters on screen? Drop a comment below.

