Gay men are twice as likely than straight men to have this painful disease

A recent study has found that gay men who participate in “high-risk sexual activity” are about twice as likely to be diagnosed with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) than straight men who participate in high-risk sexual activity.

That might sound common sensical considering gay men’s sexual interests, but researchers haven’t definitively found the cause just yet. In the study, “high-risk sexual activity” was defined as sexual contact without condoms as well as sex with several sexual partners.

They plan on studying the issue more closely to find the culprit.

The study, conducted by Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, looked at self-reported data taken between 2002 and 2022 from 58 healthcare organizations across the United States.

Researchers found that 0.8 percent of individuals who self-reported participating in high-risk same-sex activity had Crohn’s disease (a painful inflammation of the digestive tract), and 1.26 percent had ulcerative colitis (painful open sores in the bowels). Comparatively, 0.49 percent of men who self-reported high-risk heterosexual behavior had Crohn’s disease and 0.52 percent had ulcerative colitis, SciTech Daily reported.

The researchers also found that men with Crohn’s disease who engaged in high-risk same-sex sexual activity were more likely to have other potentially painful perianal diseases affecting anal tissues as well as diseases that can dangerously narrow the colon or small intestine.

The research team said they’ll continue studying the issue more closely using $1,100,000 in grants from the National Institutes of Health. The grants will allow them to collect more plasma, tissue, and stool samples from LGBTQ people for gut microbiome analyses through 2025.

“Studying the cause of IBD in this underrepresented patient population in comparison to other patient groups will allow us to further investigate the cause of disease development in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis patients and develop personalized precision medicine and treatment strategies, while also reducing stigma,” said Fabio Cominelli, the study’s co-author and a professor at Case Western Reserve’s School of Medicine.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Gut.