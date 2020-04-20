Gay millionaire says he’s not having triplets with daughter’s ex-boyfriend after all, just one baby

British multimillionaire Barrie Drewitt-Barlow says he and his partner, Scott Hutchinson, are only having one baby together, not three, as they previously claimed.
In case you need a refresher: 50-year-old Drewitt-Barlow made headlines last fall when he split from his partner of 32 years, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, to be with their daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Hutchinson. Then last month, he and Hutchinson announced they were expecting triplets via surrogate.
Related: Dad who divorced husband to be with daughter’s ex-boyfriend says they’re now expecting triplets
Now, it appears they won’t be welcoming three babies after all. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Drewitt-Barlow shared ultrasound footage of their growing bundle of joy, a little girl who is expected later this year.
“Wow my favorite [sic] little person in the world right now x can’t wait to tell you what her name is,” he wrote in the caption.
When someone asked about the triplets, he replied: “No babes just the one,” though he did not elaborate any further than that.
In a second video, Hutchinson can be seen putting together a crib for the new arrival, who is expected on October 28.
“Baby stuff starting to arrive,” he captioned the video.
Last month, the couple told The Sun, they were looking forward to having daughters because “our family has too many boys and too much testosterone!” They also said they were building a £100,000 Burberry-themed nursery, which they described as “the ultimate princess palace.”
Related: Gay dads who split so one could date daughter’s ex-bf shot a reality show pilot and it’s…something
4 Comments
Vince
Get a freaking doll. Pathetic.
jayceecook
This dude is addicted to having kids. I lost count at how many he has. He has kids that are old enough to be the parents of his other kids.
I’m all for people being able to have a family if they so desire. I don’t judge how anybody, gay, straight, bi, trans or however you identify wants to go about doing that. But children aren’t things you collect. They are not Pokémon. He’s a perfect example of how having too much money warps your sense of reality. And not surprisingly most of his kids are pure trash.
innocentgay
Stop writing about these sick people. It’s dizzyingly cruel in so many ways.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
It$ regre$hing to $ee $uch a $weet loving relation$hip……