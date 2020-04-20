Gay millionaire says he’s not having triplets with daughter’s ex-boyfriend after all, just one baby

British multimillionaire Barrie Drewitt-Barlow says he and his partner, Scott Hutchinson, are only having one baby together, not three, as they previously claimed.

In case you need a refresher: 50-year-old Drewitt-Barlow made headlines last fall when he split from his partner of 32 years, Tony Drewitt-Barlow, to be with their daughter’s ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Hutchinson. Then last month, he and Hutchinson announced they were expecting triplets via surrogate.

Now, it appears they won’t be welcoming three babies after all. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Drewitt-Barlow shared ultrasound footage of their growing bundle of joy, a little girl who is expected later this year.

“Wow my favorite [sic] little person in the world right now x can’t wait to tell you what her name is,” he wrote in the caption.

When someone asked about the triplets, he replied: “No babes just the one,” though he did not elaborate any further than that.

In a second video, Hutchinson can be seen putting together a crib for the new arrival, who is expected on October 28.

“Baby stuff starting to arrive,” he captioned the video.

Last month, the couple told The Sun, they were looking forward to having daughters because “our family has too many boys and too much testosterone!” They also said they were building a £100,000 Burberry-themed nursery, which they described as “the ultimate princess palace.”

