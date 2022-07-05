This gay Missouri legislature candidate refuses to back down from homophobes

As a gay college wrestler turned political hopeful, Justice Horn isn’t one to shy away from a tough fight.
After a vandalism incident this weekend, it’s clear that Horn’s fight to make his community a more accepting space is far from over.
Today I learned that my campaign banner was defaced with a homophobic slur here in Kansas City.
I’ll admit, this one hurt because like so many us of who experience this, this word is used to harm us. Either way, I’m not going to back down and I’m going to hold my head high. pic.twitter.com/6geqENOFro
— Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) July 3, 2022
As with the battles he had throughout his adolescence, the candidate emphasized that he’s not going to be intimidated.
Horn’s campaign, if successful, would make for a litany of firsts for his district’s representation; He hopes to be the first openly queer county official in Missouri, as well as the first Black representative of the First District.
If it weren’t for ignorance and hate, it’s hard to imagine there would be much push-back against his winning personality and dazzling smile.
After all, look at the material:
In a press conference called today to respond to the incident, Horn has announced his “LGBTQ+ Protection Policy Plan”. The plan is set to include a ban on conversion therapy in Jackson County and protect for reproductive rights and trans healthcare for county employees.
“It’s time to stop rainbow washing and advocating for LGBTQ+ people just during pride month,” Horn states. “With the extremism at the state level in Missouri, it is way past time for Jackson County to take further steps towards the protecting of the LGBTQ+ community.”
“Looking beyond this instance and at the pattern of hate I’ve seen on the campaign trail over the past year and half, you’ll see exactly why I’m always talking about my experience as a young, gay, Black man.”
With a fighter’s background and a cause behind him, Horn’s campaign surely won’t be broken by the spray-painted words of cowards.
My name is Justice Horn, and I’m a young Missourian running to be the first openly gay person of color elected to local office in Kansas City.
We’re less than a year out from the election! Watch the video below, retweet, and follow! 🏳️🌈💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/il9a80O42e
— Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) August 5, 2021
8 Comments
Den
Fname Optional Lname
Bosch
Den
abfab
This big hunk of a sweet man has got my vote. Well, not really because thank my lucky stars, I don’t live in this state.
It’s so easy to be hard……………HAIR. Can you just imagine the mario who spray painted fag in the middle of the night? Um….seek out help.
johncp56
keep up the good work kid,
Kangol2
Even if you can’t vote for Justice Horn you can support his campaign, so please do so if you can!