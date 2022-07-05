This gay Missouri legislature candidate refuses to back down from homophobes

As a gay college wrestler turned political hopeful, Justice Horn isn’t one to shy away from a tough fight.

After a vandalism incident this weekend, it’s clear that Horn’s fight to make his community a more accepting space is far from over.

Today I learned that my campaign banner was defaced with a homophobic slur here in Kansas City. I’ll admit, this one hurt because like so many us of who experience this, this word is used to harm us. Either way, I’m not going to back down and I’m going to hold my head high. pic.twitter.com/6geqENOFro — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) July 3, 2022

As with the battles he had throughout his adolescence, the candidate emphasized that he’s not going to be intimidated.

Related: After homophobe tore up his Pride decor, this Albuquerque man responded in the best way

Horn’s campaign, if successful, would make for a litany of firsts for his district’s representation; He hopes to be the first openly queer county official in Missouri, as well as the first Black representative of the First District.

If it weren’t for ignorance and hate, it’s hard to imagine there would be much push-back against his winning personality and dazzling smile.

After all, look at the material:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Horn (@justicehorn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Horn (@justicehorn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Horn (@justicehorn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Horn (@justicehorn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Horn (@justicehorn)

Related: Arsonist almost sets himself on fire trying to burn down a Pride flag display

In a press conference called today to respond to the incident, Horn has announced his “LGBTQ+ Protection Policy Plan”. The plan is set to include a ban on conversion therapy in Jackson County and protect for reproductive rights and trans healthcare for county employees.

“It’s time to stop rainbow washing and advocating for LGBTQ+ people just during pride month,” Horn states. “With the extremism at the state level in Missouri, it is way past time for Jackson County to take further steps towards the protecting of the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Looking beyond this instance and at the pattern of hate I’ve seen on the campaign trail over the past year and half, you’ll see exactly why I’m always talking about my experience as a young, gay, Black man.”

With a fighter’s background and a cause behind him, Horn’s campaign surely won’t be broken by the spray-painted words of cowards.

For more on this candidate, check out his campaign video: