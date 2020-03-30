Gay NYC nurse dies of coronavirus

A moment of silence for the passing of Kious Kelly, a 48-year-old gay man who worked as a nurse at New York’s Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan. He died of COVID-19.

Kelly grew up in Lancing, Michigan and moved to New York to pursue a career in dance. He acquiesced instead to medicine, but led a happy life according to relatives. He tested positive for coronavirus March 18 and died a week later. He had no prior health problems.

“His death could have been prevented,” wrote Kelly’s sister, Marya Patrice Sherron, in a Facebook post. “Please help get our healthcare workers the protection they need.”

A lack of preventative gear, like hospital gowns and face masks, has led New York to become overrun with COVID-19 patients. Kelly kept to his duties, treating cases without the usual protective equipment.

Friends, family, and co-workers of Kelly have set up a GoFundMe in his honor to help pay for outstanding medical bills, and to offer aid to Kelly’s parents, both of whom are said to be in failing health.

“He made me laugh a lot. The testimonials you can read about him are true. He cared, he went out of his way, and he could make you laugh or bring you down if needed when you were acting a fool. This administration and the CDC failed. My friend is gone. Now it’s time for this do-nothing administration to be gone too,” friend & coworker Phil Robert wrote on the page.

“It’s a shame that your life is cut short. This did not need to happen, you did not have to die. Kious is a life-force multiplier. He is full of life days ago and today he is gone. This is a life lost in vain. Many lives are sacrificed by the poor management of this COVID-19 crisis. This has to stop. Lives over profits. Humanity over politics,” wrote fellow medical worker Joanne Loo.

At present, New York City has more than 59,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients. That number is assumed to be lower than the actual number, due to the scarce availability of coronavirus tests.