Weatherman fired over leaked webcam pics vows to fight back: “I don’t apologize for being sex-positive”

An Emmy-nominated TV weatherman in New York City claims he was fired after someone sent his boss leaked webcam photos.
Erick Adame worked for Spectrum News NY1. Yesterday, he wrote a lengthy post on Instagram revealing the reasons behind his termination.
He said that he was taking steps to address his “compulsive behavior”. However, he refused to apologize for being “openly gay” and “sex positive.”
He hopes that other newsrooms consider hiring him and judge him for his years of expertise as a meteorologist.
View this post on Instagram
“I have recently been terminated from my job as the meteorologist at Spectrum News NY1 in NYC. I am taking this opportunity to share my truth rather than let others control the narrative of my life,” he began.
Related: Hunky gay weatherman fired from his job for standing up to anti-lockdown protestors
“My psychiatrist calls my actions ‘compulsive behavior,’ others would call them reckless, stupid or brazen. I’m not in a position to argue with any of these descriptions.”
“Despite being a public figure and being on television in the biggest market in the country in front of millions of people five days a week for more than a decade and a half, I secretly appeared on an adult webcam website,” he continued.
“On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men.”
“It was 100% consensual on both of our parts. I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.”
“You expected and deserved better from me”
Adame went on to apologize to colleagues, family and friends “for any embarrassment or humiliation I have caused you. You expected and deserved better from me.
“I can’t take it back, and I can’t change what I did, but I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those that I care deeply about, as well as my career, as I move forward in life.
“As a public figure I recognize I have certain responsibilities that come along with the privilege I enjoyed. But let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive—those are gifts and I have no shame about them.
“Right now I’m adrift in my life for the first time in many years. I had the job of my dreams and I lost it due to my own lapse in judgment. But, I’m optimistic, and perhaps naive enough to think that I can be back on television and do this again someday. After all, the odds were against me almost two decades ago as the son of working-class Mexican immigrants who was the first in the family to go to college; the first to be on television; the first to ‘make something of himself.’
Appeals to others to hire him
Adame went on to appeal to news directors across the country.
“Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not a couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our ‘click-bait’ culture.
“All talent is fallible, full of human foibles, and your job is not made easier by our antics. One thing I can promise is that I have learned a lesson and I will be an exemplary employee and the most informed and enthusiastic meteorologist you have ever seen.”
He thanked people for taking the time to read his words. He concluded, “Even at this horrible, humbling moment, I have nothing but love and gratitude for all of you and the world. I absolutely loved my job and being part of your day for years was an absolute honor. I have been blessed and know it and will act accordingly moving forward.”
Related: TV weatherman unveils his drag alter ego
Adame takes legal action against webcam site
Adame has been on TV for 15 years, with the last five at Spectrum NY1.
Yesterday, in papers filed in a Manhattan court, Adame asked a judge to force the webcam site to reveal details of the user who copied his images. The Daily Beast first obtained the litigation.
The business was identified in papers only as Unit 4 Media, Ltd. The papers say that in late 2021 the anonymous user “wrongfully copied unclothed images” of Adame “by taking screenshots.”
It goes on to say the user then sent the images to Adame’s mother and employer, “with the intent of harassing, annoying, or alarming.”
Spectrum has yet to make any statement about Adame’s termination.
12 Comments
Vince
Well, the good news is that now you have unlimited time and new found fame to explore your “compulsion” to a much wider audience.
Yeah, the person who exposed you was a real dick. Most likely a jealous closet case. Suing the website to get the users identity seems pointless though.
not a clone
wow, soulless response
Diplomat
Unfortunately we’re in a religious sex negative culture. I’d like to see the guy keep his job but as a country I think we have a long way to go to become sex positive.
ZzBomb
I’m no legal expert, but this seems to be wrongful termination unless there was something explicitly stated in his contract about his outside of work behavior? Idk, anyone a lawyer?
Man About Town
I agree; it strikes me as wrongful termination. I also find his nauseatingly humble and lengthy apology to be completely unnecessary. I would’ve loved it if his public statement simply consisted of “So what if I did this? BFD!” but I guess that would jeopardize his chances for further employment.
GlobeTrotter
This lawsuit is dead on arrival. The courts have repeatedly ruled that you can be terminated from employment if your behavior, even private behavior, causes public embarrassment to or tarnishes the public image of your employer. He admits this himself when he wrote “I had the job of my dreams and I lost it due to my own lapse in judgment”. He should have carefully thought about his public persona on television BEFORE committing his “lapse in judgment”. Reminds me of all those ballet dancers complaining about not finding work after doing porn. I’m not being cruel here, just factual and impartial.
Playing the identity card, i.e. informing us that he’s gay, that’s he’s the “son of working-class Mexican immigrants who was the first in the family to go to college” is a cheap attempt at manipulation.
barkomatic
I would never even known he was on a cam site had I not read about it here. I’d say the reasons for his firing are total garbage even though it probably doesn’t meet the legal definition of wrongful termination in the US.
bachy
Modern people across social media hunger for fame and have discarded privacy as a value. But this story exemplifies, for me, the downside of fame. The famous are loved and hated in almost equal measure by millions. Their lives are constantly scrutinized and dissected, and they are subject to the opinions, judgments, interference and machinations of good people, bad people, crazy people and everyone in between.
As this man has learned, someone he’s never met, on the other side of the world, has accessed the power to destroy his life. Those of us pursuing fame need to carefully examine the privacy trade-off, and find ways to maintain as much privacy as possible.
I recently encountered a very wise haiku on the subject of privacy which I wrote down and think about often:
circle small
life private
mind at peace.
Your privacy has tremendous value, and should be recognized, cherished and protected.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
Its sad that being fired is what it took for you to realize the mistake you made one night. I think you should consider yourself lucky that no media is saying what website it was you were on nor have any of them revealed just how old you are. You are in a position where teenage boys are looking at the weather just like everyone else and by your actions you clearly gave your audience the middle finger and decided you were going to do what you wanted to do whether you were alone with a huge sex toy, with a horse-hung partner or just arching up and spreading so wide one could have given you a hemorrhoid exam online via webcam no longer matters now. The consequences of that fateful decision have arrived. The lawsuit alone makes you too toxic for anyone else to want to hire you to go in front of the camera and its doubtful you will ever be hired in media again because of the strong possibility of those pics showing up again and you filing another lawsuit only this time claiming harassment. Dude, considering rents in the NYC area I do hope you have substantial savings in the bank because as far as TV goes you are history..
LumpyPillows
Perhaps one of the positive things that will come with these younger generations will be the normalization that we are all sexual. They all have photos and videos floating out there. And you know what? No one should care or judge.
torresrj
Erick and I went to college together. We have know each other for years. I will vouch for his character, his heart, and his spirit. He is a fantastic person. I find this absolutely ridiculous! I support him! It is no worse than 90% of the pics received or in profiles on grindr, scruff, heck eve fb dating. This is ridiculous!!! If this was a woman Spectrum would like “oh well” but because Erick is a gay man (our on going joke is he never ages), he is being wrongfully terminated. This makes me sick!
Fahd
If his psychiatrists would recognize this compulsive behavior for what it is, namely sex addiction, he would have some protection under most state´s labor laws. Since alcoholism and drug addiction are recognized by psychiatrists as ¨diseases¨, alcoholics and drug addicts usually have some protection from immediate termination. Not so, sex addicts, because in the latest version of the DSM, psychiatrists decided that ¨´sex addiction¨ didn´t ¨qualify¨as a disorder. The insurance companies won. They’re not on the hook for treating sex addiction the way they are for alcoholism and drug addiction. And employers are not on the hook for treating this behavior according to a disease model. Sad!
As far as “telling his own truth and controlling his own narrative”, I’d say modeling himself after Meghan Markle is a bad idea. In the long run, it won’t be effective; don’t forget she’s married to her meal ticket so doesn’t have your worries. Good luck former Spectrum channel 1 NY weatherman!