A gay parody version of ‘The Watcher’ has arrived and we’re screaming

If you have Netflix then you’re probably already aware of The Watcher. The latest Ryan Murphy production is based on a true story about a family that moved to the New Jersey suburbs and found themselves terrorized by a stalker.

The Watcher debuted in the number one spot on Netflix this week, displacing Murphy’s other big hit, the Jeffrey Dahmer drama, Monster.

The Watcher stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Canavale, and is based on a 2018 New York magazine story. It was watched for 125 million hours in its first four days of release (the metric Netflix uses to rank its content).

In short, millions of people are watching it. YouTube comic Michael Henry has been quick to release a gay parody.

Check it out below…

In this version, an unknown watcher is keeping an eye on Henry and his hot friends. He notes the sexual goings on of Henry’s friends, and Henry’s tendency to… well, slob around on the couch browsing Grindr and drinking cheap wine.

But who is… The Watcher?

Check out a trailer for the real version of The Watcher below…