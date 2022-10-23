“Gay people and their…” is our new favorite meme

Gay people and their silly little incisive tweets about gay people! At least, we assume LGBTQ Twitter users are behind the observant posts you see below. And if they’re cis-het, well, a read is a read.
Tweets beginning with “gay people and their…” have run rampant this week after one user wrote, “Gay people and their four-letter names.”
(In response, another Twitter user said that it’s more like four-to-five-letter names: “Raine, Amity, Moon, Noah, Luca, Thami—literally all my friends have four- and five-letter-long names, bro.”)
But people have been calling out gay tropes for months now—the way we wear oversized sweatshirts or “silly little striped shirts,” the way we carry “big-ass tote bags,” the way we sit (or don’t sit) in chairs, etc.
Behold some of our favorite iterations of this meme:
gay people and their 4 letter names
— erin ? (@lumitydni) October 16, 2022
gay people and their names stolen off their favorite fictional character https://t.co/mcwApl2bF3
— Flare????? | Pr0f1c DNI | ?ART RAFFLE (@ThatFlareon) October 17, 2022
gay people and their addiction to water https://t.co/ZGXhRwEGxV
— frog cow boy (??//?//??) (@frogmonkey420) October 18, 2022
gay people and their chair intolerance pic.twitter.com/SgaM07WMU5
— sam (@debbieocean) August 22, 2022
what is it with gay people and their knee problems
— evan/arc ? rosekiller obsession era (@SUNS3EK3R) October 15, 2022
gay people and their bigass tote bags against the world https://t.co/AHgMQuNLh1
— caim ????? (@leemarkeist) October 15, 2022
gay people and their silly little hyperfixations on cartoons made for children
— GoryKory??| Halloween !! (@CcnyicalZ) October 17, 2022
my iced chai latte addiction being a direct parallel of gay people and their iced coffees .. . I should have known
— nathan (@peeinginthepool) October 16, 2022
gay people and their obsession with hands ? pic.twitter.com/aiIZ3jd5vh
— skam notifs (@skamnotifs) March 16, 2022
gay people and their silly little striped shirts
— nae ? (@GREYSIRENS) October 14, 2022
silly gay people and their twitter addiction
— em (#1 delta fan)(peepaw of pjotwt) (@piperenthusiast) October 17, 2022
gay people and their scrapbooks pic.twitter.com/YTOCGbY20u
— natalia ?? (@haseulprideflag) October 16, 2022
love the gay people and their eyes closeups with their lover in the reflection trope
— FERN! ? | 25/90 (@velvetstained) September 29, 2022
Gay people and their gray hoodies pic.twitter.com/Bwi5MlW6zI
— black haired sana (@tozakiprint) September 25, 2022
gay people and their saoirse ronan
— sonny (@bug505) October 3, 2022
gay people and their posture pic.twitter.com/VU0BSOk3Df
— pav (@wandashosie) February 12, 2022
gay people and their sudden urge to completely vanish and start over with a new name and a new personality
— jo?o v¡ctor ? (@artzevedo) October 18, 2022
Gay people and their flannels ? pic.twitter.com/UQudEAwIzZ
— emvie ? (@emvielolz) October 11, 2022
gay people and their silly little shoes
— kae ? 15 (@taysgardensong) October 8, 2022
Gay people and their oversized sweatshirts needs to be studied cause there's about 4 of them in this café. Is it a uniform? THAT haircut as well… always the wolf cut
— isla | ace 2 (@reginavgrd) October 7, 2022
gay people and their silly aquarium dates is my favorite genre pic.twitter.com/GAW6C5DAnc
— kiwi (@bealesbelt) September 26, 2022
Gay people and their silly little drinks
— eggman? (@mlmclint) October 5, 2022
Gay people and their Japan trips and no I will not elaborate iykyk… pic.twitter.com/FeZ6uc0M5s
— not L ? (@lonebutnostar) September 23, 2022
Gay People And Their Shenanigans
— ًNine (@wzistyle) October 2, 2022