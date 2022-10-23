pick of the twitter

“Gay people and their…” is our new favorite meme

Exhibit A: “Silly little striped shirt”

Gay people and their silly little incisive tweets about gay people! At least, we assume LGBTQ Twitter users are behind the observant posts you see below. And if they’re cis-het, well, a read is a read.

Tweets beginning with “gay people and their…” have run rampant this week after one user wrote, “Gay people and their four-letter names.”

(In response, another Twitter user said that it’s more like four-to-five-letter names: “Raine, Amity, Moon, Noah, Luca, Thami—literally all my friends have four- and five-letter-long names, bro.”)

But people have been calling out gay tropes for months now—the way we wear oversized sweatshirts or “silly little striped shirts,” the way we carry “big-ass tote bags,” the way we sit (or don’t sit) in chairs, etc.

Behold some of our favorite iterations of this meme:

