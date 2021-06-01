Gay people respond in best way possible to woman who says she knows no happy gay folk

Gemma O’Doherty, 52, is based in Ireland. Formerly a journalist with the Irish Independent, she parted ways with the newspaper in 2014 and has since become known for her activism and support of conspiracy theories.

In recent months, she has questioned lockdown measures and the use of vaccines against Covid-19. Her views have seen her banned from most social media platforms, including Twitter and YouTube for hate speech.

A Twitter account called @aciquestion has recently started posting some of her more outlandish videos, to highlight her views. Last week, it posted a video clip in which she talked about gay people. In it, she lamented, “I don’t see anyone or know anyone who is gay who is happy. I just don’t. It’s a miserable lifestyle. It’s a promiscuous lifestyle. It’s a dark lifestyle.”

Gemma O’Doherty doesn’t know any happy gay people. pic.twitter.com/SXSMbNMT5g — aciquestion (@aciquestion) May 25, 2021

The tweet began to go viral, particularly after it was shared by Scottish actor David Paisley, who quite rightly asked, “I wonder if Gemma has considered that there’s a reason why happy gay people don’t want to know her…”

Gay people – many from the Ireland and UK – began to post photos of their happy lives.

Here you go Gemma. pic.twitter.com/sCC5GHtPzb — Richie Barlow #Woke #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@The_DogWalker) May 27, 2021

My promiscuous, unhappy wife and I celebrating our fifth wedding anniversary today. Here’s to many more dark days ahead! pic.twitter.com/elU0PaoSwh — Kirsty McShannon (@kirstymcshannon) May 28, 2021

The couple on the inside, together for 11 years and very happy indeed thank you very much! And on the outside these fabulous gentlemen have been together for 60 wonderful years ! I suggest Gemma you crawl back under the rock from whence you came! pic.twitter.com/xt3BTAXMLM — Carl Sanderson (@carlsanderson5) May 27, 2021

You silly bint. Here’s my fiancé and I looking miserable as sin after a long, tiring, waste of 3 and a half years 😴😴😴😪🥱💤 pic.twitter.com/49aP6P10Y0 — Chelsey 🤍 (@chelseyfr4y) May 28, 2021

Among those to comment were the actress and singer Heather Peace and Michelle Hardwick (star of UK TV soap Emmerdale).

Here’s my happy little family.

☺️ pic.twitter.com/hx4Gg2NhqG — Heather Peace 💙 (@heatherpeace) May 28, 2021

We are 35 yrs together and still happy, I think you are mixing with the wrong people. DM if you need a night out to cheer yourself up . pic.twitter.com/EVPzI17IxV — Simon Reeves (@simonmcr67) May 28, 2021

Another two happy gays in Somerset! 🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/YXz2jPPSUJ — Suki Sandhu OBE (@MrSukiSandhu) May 27, 2021

Very very happy thanks for asking – together for 14 years , married for 8 next month. pic.twitter.com/iKl2Nqyg9Y — Lauren Pett (@Laurenpett20) May 28, 2021

Together for 13 years and now with our adopted son … couldn’t be happy … no darkness no promiscuous behaviour just a loving family … maybe recheck your facts pic.twitter.com/koiKYFlcqf — Casper Ricky G W (@MonopolyMan81) May 27, 2021

Some parents of gay people also added their opinion.

I have a gay son who is very happy because the people around him accept him for who he is. Maybe the gay people in your life aren’t happy because they have ignorant people like you judging them. Just a thought…. — Sandra Keefe (@sandra_keefe) May 27, 2021

My daughter is very happy with her fiancée. My sister has been very happy with her partner for 35 years. They’ve been married for 4 now!! You are talking crap!! You know no one gay!! 😤😤😤😤 — SandraHillGroup (@SandraHillGroup) May 28, 2021

And the happy photos just kept coming.

So, so terribly unhappily married for 15 years. Even the dog is miserable! pic.twitter.com/gbLtWVbgtI — Hassan Mamdani (@HassanMamdani) May 29, 2021

Massively unhappy since 1997 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FIDVqgqQbR — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) May 28, 2021

Oh..here’s the husband…Mr Grumpy bear…(he’s fixing a leak in the water pipe which is why he’s 😠) ..but…you know…no one is happy all the time…nout to do with being gay…look at the bin being cheerful 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1sz5NPwaki — Rainbow Source 🏳️‍🌈💙 (@RainbowShowFm) May 27, 2021

Thank you for highlighting our plight. As our pics shows we’re soooooo unhappy. 12 years together and we’re miserable. It is such a dark life… full of love, humour, affection, caring, companionship, learning, sharing, listening, fun, gratitude, trust and growth #GayIsGood pic.twitter.com/4tRyzrdkty — Odhrán Allen #BlackLivesMatter (@odhranallen) May 28, 2021

Here’s a picture of me and my husband getting married in ‘08 at SF City Hall. We’ve been together for 42 miserable years. So unhappy you can see it in our faces. pic.twitter.com/Ma7vXPvhMJ — roy tompkins (@roytom) May 28, 2021

Me and my wife feeling especially dark and promiscuous on our wedding anniversary last year! 🥳🤪 pic.twitter.com/R7kyPfDVsU — Lucy Trew (@lucytrew) May 28, 2021

Check the original tweet for many more photos of desperately unhappy and miserable gay folk.

