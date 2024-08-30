Angie Craig and firefighters at the Minnesota State Fair (Photo: @AngieCraigMN/X)

Minnesota Representative Angie Craig is the latest lawmaker to show some appreciation for firefighters at her local state fair.

Last year, Amy Klobuchar, the Senator for Minnesota, went viral attending the Minnesota State Fair. She posed alongside four hunky firefighters and said, “State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO”.

It went viral partly because it was so unlike Klobuchar to post something so… well, thirsty.

State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO. pic.twitter.com/O3auZqdkGN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 25, 2023

It gained over 30,000 likes. She did it again when she re-shared it recently, saying, “FIRED up to return to the Minnesota State Fair 🔥”

That got over 58,000 likes.

FIRED up to return to the Minnesota State Fair 🔥 https://t.co/88ojYm79p1 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 23, 2024

Fellow Minnesota (Junior) Senator Tina Smith was next to get in on the act.

Angie Craig

Angie Craig has been representing Minnesota’s 2nd District in Congress since 2019. She was the first out, lesbian mom elected to the US House. She and her wife Cheryl have four sons.

Craig posted a photo yesterday from her own State Fair visit. She’s being held in the arms of a female firefighter, alongside some male firefighting colleagues.

“Put my own spin on an @amyklobuchar and @TinaSmithMN State Fair photo tradition!” she said in a caption. “Thanks to all the amazing firefighters in our community.”

Put my own spin on an @amyklobuchar and @TinaSmithMN State Fair photo tradition!



Thanks to all the amazing firefighters in our community. pic.twitter.com/1JyCHHWWqf — Angie Craig (@AngieCraigMN) August 29, 2024

Predictably, the photo prompted some homophobia from MAGA commentators. However, one well-liked comment came from fellow gay Rep. Robert Garcia (of California). He reposted it, suggesting, “Me next?”.

Others suggested Tim Walz (Governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’s running mate), should follow suit.

Okay, she kicked it up a notch — NOW @Tim_Walz has the chance to actually do the funniest thing ever. https://t.co/uJQ4yY0ifz — Wes 👨🏻🌻🗳️⚾️🏃🏻‍♂️ (@midWestache) August 29, 2024

The Minnesota State Fair runs up until Labor Day (September 2nd). We’re guessing that we might get to see more lawmakers showing their appreciation for local firefighters before it concludes.