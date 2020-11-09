Gay Star Trek actor Wilson Cruz to Trump: “Get the f*** out of our house”

Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz did not hold back on his joy at President Donald Trump losing the election.

The gay actor took to Twitter over the weekend with a simple, direct message.

“Before I BLOCK your racist, useless, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, ignorant and misogynistic ass, FOREVER, @realDonaldTrump, I need to say one last time… GO FUCK YOUR ENTIRE SELF! Get the FUCK OUT OF OUR HOUSE!”

Before I BLOCK your racist, useless, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, ignorant and misogynistic ass, FOREVER, @realDonaldTrump, I need to say one last time… GO FUCK YOUR ENTIRE SELF! Get the FUCK OUT OF OUR HOUSE! — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 7, 2020

The tweet has had over 8k likes and hundreds of comments – with most agreeing with the sentiment.

The tweet also went viral when posted on Reddit, even if some on the platform were unfamiliar with the word ‘xenophobic’.

Many Trekkies expressed the wish that US politics could be more like the utopian ideals often explored in the sci-fi franchise.

Maybe this is the moment that we finally committed ourselves to moving humanity to the Star Trek future we all deserve to have… — Summer Whitesell (@LinimentCake) November 7, 2020

Cruz, who plays Dr. Hugh Culber, was not the only queer Star Trek actor to speak out. Co-star Anthony Rapp also tweeted several thoughts on the Biden/Harris victory, including: “We’ve been wanting these 4 long years for some entity or institution to hold Trump to account for his behavior; none did. It turns out that entity was the American people. That’s why this feels so satisfying: we went from powerlessness to power, & he can’t do anything about it.”

We’ve been wanting these 4 long years for some entity or institution to hold Trump to account for his behavior; none did. It turns out that entity was the American people. That’s why this feels so satisfying: we went from powerlessness to power, & he can’t do anything about it. — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) November 8, 2020

All the major news outlets and broadcasters called the election on Saturday when it became clear the Biden campaign had taken Pennsylvania, earning the 20 electoral votes to push it over the 270 threshold of victory.

President Trump, notoriously, continues to refuse to concede and says he’s exploring legal avenues to challenge the counts in some states.

Lady Gaga was among those imploring him to come to his senses.

“@realDonaldTrump please concede. I know you can see how America has suffered during this election and fought over the presidency for 4 years. Please do your part in a peaceful transition of power so our transition can be peaceful too.”

. @realDonaldTrump please concede. I know you can see how America has suffered during this election and fought over the presidency for 4 years. Please do your part in a peaceful transition of power so our transition can be peaceful too. #Election2020 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Cruz, 46, has long been an advocate for LGBTQ rights. In the run up to the election, the actor sold Cameo videos (short, personalized video messages) to raise money for the Biden campaign. He said that it proved so popular, he’s going to continue selling the videos, for the next couple of months but will now donate all proceeds to GLSEN – which provides support to LGBTQ students.