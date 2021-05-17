Gay teen captures Christian woman’s at-home “exorcism” & goes viral on TikTok

Not all grandmothers are created equally, and for one gay teen, bedroom door exorcisms unfortunately come with the territory.
Selia Brookes identifies as “gay gay gay” on her TikTok profile, and recently went viral after sharing a truly uncomfortable moment involving her Christian grandmother addressing Brookes’ girlfriend.
“If you’re wondering what religious abuse is, here,” captioned Brookes on the video which has been viewed over 664K times.
“Satan, I rebuke you, in the name of Jesus, in the name above all names! Praise you, Jesus!'” the woman says, after calling out the apparent “foul” and “lying spirits.”
Brookes turns away from the door and appears to break down in tears as her girlfriend records.
In a subsequent video, the woman calls Brookes’ girlfriend a “blood-sucking leech.”
In the middle of the video, the text “This is how my grandmother talks to my girlfriend” appears over the image.
@seliabrookes
Another one of the first video? #abuse #religion #lgbtq #fyp #equality #awareness #gaycouples
2 Comments
Cam
By pushing the “Gee respect everybody’s opinion even if they’re a bigot” we’ve allowed these people to think this behavior is ok.
I’m glad people are finally getting called out on their racism and bigotry. Time to make them ashamed of those attitudes.
ptn2719
As Gandhi once pointed out, these so-called “Christians” have absolutely nothing in common with the actual teachings of Christ.
I’m so very glad an ex lover of mine helped me to realize what a complete load of crap Christianity is…