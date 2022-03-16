Gay teens are free to be themselves and fall in love in adorable new Netflix series ‘Heartstopper’

For anyone needing a bit of a lift mid-week, look no further than the trailer for the new Netflix series Heartstopper.

The eight-part series, debuting next month, follows the story of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two British high schoolers who meet and feel an instant attraction to one another. As their fast friendship turns to romance, the pair learn to navigate life as gay youths, and keep their rambunctious group of friends at bay.

Based on the bestselling graphic novels from Alice Oseman, Heartstopper arrives on Netflix on April 22.