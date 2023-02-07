Gay TikTok hotties Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo get sensual in Rihanna’s new Fenty perfume ad

In the midst of making sure her choreo is on point for that huge Super Bowl concert on Sunday, Rihanna continued to make inclusivity a priority in the latest ad for her Fenty Beauty brand by showcasing two queer hunks in love.

Taking center stage in a new spot for the brand’s Fenty Eau de Parfum scent are extremely popular and cute gay TikTokers Nicky Champa, 27, and Pierre Boo, 32.

The pair, who have amassed over 25 millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, were married last year and continued to share their love story in the new commercial.

“There’s no gender to it. I love that. It’s not like any other perfume,” Pierre says of the unisex fragrance as images of the adorable young men embracing and sniffing the scent on each other flash across the screen.

Traipsing through Paris, the duo kiss, cuddle under an umbrella, and recount some of their most tender moments within the French capital. Emily in Paris is shook!

“Paris is my safe place,” Nicky adds. “Sometimes even walking down the street together is romantic.”

Pierre chimes in by recounting his favorite memory of dancing with Nicky in a restaurant, as the clip pans to the pair recreating the special occasion by twirling on the streets of the City of Lights.

Pierre shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “This literally broke me! So humbled to be part of this. FENTY Eau de Parfum is one unique and sexy Fragrance que j’adore.”

RiRi built Fenty on the principles of diversity and inclusion and has featured gay couples in the brand’s ads in the past.

Together since 2017, Nicky and Pierre secretly married in Las Vegas last August. According to TMZ, the marriage license indicated they both took each other’s last name. So sweet!

In addition to being enraptured with each other, it’s obvious the Champa-Boos also enjoy spending hours upon hours in the gym as their plethora of shirtless thirst traps can attest.

Scroll for more photos of the loved-up pair in various stages of undress…

