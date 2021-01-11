Gay, Trump-loving hairdresser boasts about committing sedition on social media

As the fallout from last week’s failed insurrection at the Capitol building continues, a gay Trump fan has taken to Twitter to boast about committing acts of sedition.

Meet Kristopher Dreww, a Huntington Beach, California-based hairdresser. Dreww has an online presence as “Adorable Deplorable,” and maintains a far-right weekly podcast.

Dreww posted a video of himself bragging about breaking into the Capitol in an attack that left five people dead.

“I just got back from storming the Capitol,” Dreww says in the video. “It was successful. For all you bitches on Facebook going crazy talking about it was Antifa, and saying it wasn’t us, it was us. We proudly took back our Capitol.” Dreww’s remark about Antifa debunks conspiracy theories on social media and Fox News that the attack was perpetrated by Antifa, not Trump supporters.

“I’m only at the hotel to get some gear on, I’m going back, baby,” he continued. “They brought the National Guard out for us and shit. We had the fucking cops running from us. Not because they are bitches but because they’re smart.”

Dreww then further encourages viewers to storm the Capitol buildings of their individual states. “I want this to trickle down,” he says. “I want every single person watching this to think about it. Go to the Capitol in your state. Stand tall. You deserve it, and your state deserves it.”

Related: Gays For Trump allegedly spotted waving rainbow flags at Capitol terrorist insurrection

The video went viral following the attack on the Capitol building, prompting The Orange County Register to reach out to Dreww for comment. In the interview, the podcaster struck a decidedly different tone.

“I’m scared,” he told the paper. “I fear for my life. I do regret not doing my research and not knowing what people were in there. I am proud we took back our house, but I thought we took it back peacefully.”

Kristopher Dreww the “Adorable Deplorable” from Huntington Beach, CA incites people to commit insurrection all across the country, after confessing to his participation in riot in DC today. pic.twitter.com/nzPX6sRlhG — John Smith (@JohnSmithReads) January 7, 2021

“There are other people who did terrible things and should be arrested,” he added. Dreww claims he’s been getting death threats from Trump supporters and critics alike, and that the Yelp page for his business, Hair By KristopherDreww had been review-bombed with negative remarks.

Dreww’s claims that he didn’t know about the violence during the attack appear to contradict his remarks in the video in which he said he was “at the hotel to get some gear on.” He also noted that the National Guard had been called in, and that the cops were running from seditionists. That only happened after the storming of the building, in which rioters vandalized the premises and robbed offices there. Video of the attack shows insurrectionists chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” Law enforcement also reports that the rioters carried nooses, guns and planted bombs on the scene.