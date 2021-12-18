This gay Trumper’s rant about gas prices just totally backfired, and Twitter is ticked

Christian Walker, the gay, Trump-loving, conspiracy-peddling son of former NFL star Herschel Walker, found himself roasted on Twitter this week following an Instagram rant. Walker took to the platform to complain about gas prices while wearing designer clothes and driving a luxury SUV.

Walker ignited the backlash on December 11 when he posted a video of himself fueling his SUV. In the video, he wore shorts and a designer sweatshirt by Givenchy. The sweater reportedly costs around $1,300.

"OKAY THIS ISNT (sic) FUNNY ANYMORE. $98???" "While Joe takes his afternoon naps and vacations at his beach house, GAS PRICES AND INFLATION ARE SOARING."

In the video, Walker inexplicably claimed that Joe Biden is failing his pledge to unify the country because of high gas prices.