Gay, TV weatherman unveils his drag alter ego

Viewers in Australia are loving the drag alter ego of a TV weatherman and science reporter. Nate Byrne works for News Breakfast on ABC.

Pride month found him visiting the Melbourne drag community, Yummy. The cabaret troupe tour internationally.

Attending one of their workshops, Byrne received his first drag makeover. Both he and viewers were blown away by the results, which took 90 minutes from start to finish.

The weatherman’s chosen drag name?

Gail Warnings!

Gail Warnings has arrived! With Pride month in full swing, we sent @SciNate along to a Melbourne drag company for a bit of a makeover… pic.twitter.com/3IJd3CkAbj — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) June 20, 2022

On his own Twitter, Byrne documented in more detail his drag transformation.

Nate, shaved, ready and excited (as indicated by dimple 😜) pic.twitter.com/DYmLrZQWjf — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) June 21, 2022

Cut crease defined and LIPS! Nowhere near my own…drawn big, for the back of the room. pic.twitter.com/9W8IZvXkEa — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) June 21, 2022

A big pearl necklace, because (and ONLY because) Gail Warnings forgot to shave her chest… pic.twitter.com/G8vq6jBDqx — Nate Byrne (@SciNate) June 21, 2022

Byrne revealed he’d been dressed in multiple pearl necklaces as he’d forgotten to shave his chest. He also ended his Twitter thread by saying “Fin?” (French for the end), but with a question mark suggesting this might not be the last time we see Gail Warnings.

It seems viewers would love to see more of Gail.

Absolutely loved this transformation thread Nate! Gail is absolutely FABULOUS! 👏👏 — Mark Doherty (@markedoherty) June 21, 2022

Wow. That’s some transformation. Not a quick process at all. — Hugs4friends 💙🇺💛🌱💧🌏 😷 #Voice2Parliament😊👍 (@southwin28) June 21, 2022

#gailwarnings – we hope to see her doing the weather sometimes! — EllenDM (@ellendavismee) June 20, 2022

On Instagram, one mom thanked Byrne for helping to start a conversation with her kids.

“Oh Gail! You blew me away. Thank you so much for being in drag. The kids were heading off to school this morning. One of my boys has an intellectual disability. When he saw you in drag it raised some questions for him. It was a lovely opportunity to talk to him about drag and then gender expression in general. So thank you for bringing Gail to us this morning.”

Go, Gail!