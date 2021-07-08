Gay Twitter erupts in poppers memes after FDA’s national warning

In case there was any confusion, the Food and Drug Administration is not into poppers.

In a series of tweets, the FDA urged folks to stop buying and selling the alkyl nitrate inhalants, citing an uptick in reported death and hospitalizations linked to their use.

“These products are marketed as nail polish removers but are being ingested or inhaled for recreational use,” the statement reads.

Related: See how this mom responds when she finds poppers in her son’s car

In the next tweet, the FDA name dropped a few brands including Jungle Juice and RUSH.

“’Poppers’ are sold online or at adult novelty stores and packaged in small bottles, ranging from 10 to 40 mL. They appear similar to energy shots, with brand names including Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver and Super RUSH.”

“Poppers” are sold online or at adult novelty stores and packaged in small bottles, ranging from 10 to 40 mL. They appear similar to energy shots, with brand names including Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver and Super RUSH. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 24, 2021

Related: Politician Outs Himself As A Poppers User During Debate

As the FDA’s warning spread on Twitter in the following weeks, the gays had jokes. Lots of jokes.

Here are some of the responses:

The FDA said no more poppers guys!! So no more poppers it is!! pic.twitter.com/A4RLCoheUQ — nolan (@NolanHenningson) July 8, 2021

Which one of you heauxmosexuals told the straights™? about Poppers and now have the fda in homo business?! — ?laura luna (she/her)? (@laura_luna) July 8, 2021

FDA: stop using poppers.

Bottoms: pic.twitter.com/tP4HRZnSXf — Clint Maddox Thompson (@clintmthompson) July 8, 2021

The FDA tryna school us on Poppers…. Chileeee ? pic.twitter.com/CQobxNMk0D — blooooooop (@justind_shaw) July 7, 2021

congrats to the FDA for making everyone not all ready interested VERY interested in poppers — Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) July 7, 2021

The gays after the fda bans poppers! https://t.co/zELglGx5iX — la cabra la cabrona (@themissmamas) July 7, 2021

the FDA: poppers are bad

gays: pic.twitter.com/2SeVsZtux7 — deven (@devbabe_) July 7, 2021

Gays reading about how the FDA deemed poppers hazardous: pic.twitter.com/se0JqpAodM — Scorpihoe (@ThatLameGayBoi) July 7, 2021

The FDA is trying to put a stop to poppers??? pic.twitter.com/1Kc5oQcKWM — he not a boy, he Judge Taylor (@taylorajax) July 6, 2021

Gays when they see the FDA announcement about poppers today. pic.twitter.com/Vs3yfWPlaX — Mike (@Midwestgay) July 6, 2021

Will wear a mask for the rest of my life if the FDA lets me keep my poppers — Mitch (@themitchcase) July 6, 2021