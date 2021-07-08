Bottle service

Gay Twitter erupts in poppers memes after FDA’s national warning

In case there was any confusion, the Food and Drug Administration is not into poppers.

In a series of tweets, the FDA urged folks to stop buying and selling the alkyl nitrate inhalants, citing an uptick in reported death and hospitalizations linked to their use.

“These products are marketed as nail polish removers but are being ingested or inhaled for recreational use,” the statement reads.

In the next tweet, the FDA name dropped a few brands including Jungle Juice and RUSH.

“’Poppers’ are sold online or at adult novelty stores and packaged in small bottles, ranging from 10 to 40 mL. They appear similar to energy shots, with brand names including Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver and Super RUSH.”

As the FDA’s warning spread on Twitter in the following weeks, the gays had jokes. Lots of jokes.

