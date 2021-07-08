Gay Twitter erupts in poppers memes after FDA’s national warning

In case there was any confusion, the Food and Drug Administration is not into poppers.
In a series of tweets, the FDA urged folks to stop buying and selling the alkyl nitrate inhalants, citing an uptick in reported death and hospitalizations linked to their use.
“These products are marketed as nail polish removers but are being ingested or inhaled for recreational use,” the statement reads.
In the next tweet, the FDA name dropped a few brands including Jungle Juice and RUSH.
“’Poppers’ are sold online or at adult novelty stores and packaged in small bottles, ranging from 10 to 40 mL. They appear similar to energy shots, with brand names including Jungle Juice, Extreme Formula, HardWare, Quick Silver and Super RUSH.”
— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 24, 2021
As the FDA’s warning spread on Twitter in the following weeks, the gays had jokes. Lots of jokes.
Here are some of the responses:
The FDA said no more poppers guys!! So no more poppers it is!! pic.twitter.com/A4RLCoheUQ
— nolan (@NolanHenningson) July 8, 2021
Which one of you heauxmosexuals told the straights™? about Poppers and now have the fda in homo business?!
— ?laura luna (she/her)? (@laura_luna) July 8, 2021
FDA: stop using poppers.
Bottoms: pic.twitter.com/tP4HRZnSXf
— Clint Maddox Thompson (@clintmthompson) July 8, 2021
The FDA tryna school us on Poppers….
Chileeee ? pic.twitter.com/CQobxNMk0D
— blooooooop (@justind_shaw) July 7, 2021
congrats to the FDA for making everyone not all ready interested VERY interested in poppers
— Joshua Topolsky (@joshuatopolsky) July 7, 2021
FDA: stop doing poppers
the gays: https://t.co/qPBxyOelji
— ? (@johnanthonyxo) July 8, 2021
The gays after the fda bans poppers! https://t.co/zELglGx5iX
— la cabra la cabrona (@themissmamas) July 7, 2021
the FDA: poppers are bad
gays: pic.twitter.com/2SeVsZtux7
— deven (@devbabe_) July 7, 2021
Gays reading about how the FDA deemed poppers hazardous: pic.twitter.com/se0JqpAodM
— Scorpihoe (@ThatLameGayBoi) July 7, 2021
The FDA is trying to put a stop to poppers??? pic.twitter.com/1Kc5oQcKWM
— he not a boy, he Judge Taylor (@taylorajax) July 6, 2021
Gays when they see the FDA announcement about poppers today. pic.twitter.com/Vs3yfWPlaX
— Mike (@Midwestgay) July 6, 2021
Will wear a mask for the rest of my life if the FDA lets me keep my poppers
— Mitch (@themitchcase) July 6, 2021
Gay men trying to explain the importance of poppers to the FDA
pic.twitter.com/O4cIijgyMS
— bidi bidi bom boulash ?? (@rrrubenciito) July 7, 2021
Larry
I think all drugs should be legal, even cocaine but I will never use them. So with that being said I am gay and I enjoy sex without poppers. I have ZERO inhibitions and do what I want sexually with the other guy. Why do I need my mind altered or “enhanced” when I have total rapture without them. Gay people are not all alike. Stop painting this absolutely sensationalist picture of us!
rickywintour
I honestly thought I was the only gay guy alive that didn’t use poppers. It seems to be a hot commodity among the community. I don’t judge anybody that does them but Im personally not into it. I lie to be conscious and self aware when I’m physically intimate. The thought of being under the influence while doing that is so scary.
ShiningSex
Poppers are used by ones who either don’t want to remember that moment or are afraid they’d be terrible in bed and want to not think about how awful they are. LOL. 🙂
john.k
I wouldn’t describe the effect of poppers as mind altering. Their effect is more physical. I love them and have been using them for nearly 40 years. I’m 72 now and, so far, there have been no discernible ill effects.
Bengali
For many poppers are the pathway to being able to take a “KOBE-SIZED” weenie vs. not being able to get beyond the head.
The formula has changed many times. Started with Amyl Nitrate, then Butyl Nitrate then Cetyl Nitrate…not sure what they use now. The most dangerous way to use them is hit after hit after hit after hit…worse if working up a sweat on the dance floor. And if someone has an unknown heart condition, indeed it could be deadly.
Joshooeerr
If you need poppers for sex you’re not doing it right.
ShiningSex
Poppers are stupid. Only people who are either terrible in bed or don’t want to remember that moment need it.
stanhope
Well that explains your prolapsed hole sugar
Bengali
They’re not stupid. Some people enjoy the very quick buzz. Just because you don’t like them doesn’t mean they’re stupid.
Mr. Stadnick
Who made you the arbiter of what is and isn’t right?
BigJohnSF
I’m betting that you are terrible in bed with this attitude.
barryaksarben
omg your comments have shown you to be a closed minded little twit. I doubt very much you are a gay man. You are so church lady. And so judgemental! I have used poppers and have had 2 long term happy marriages with very satisfying sex in both to say nothing of my single sex life. People liek you are TERRIBLE sex as your closed mind and judgemental attitude are definite boner killers. I doubt you are open to experimentation and spontaneity which sounds soooo boring
LumpyPillows
Poppers don’t effect your memory. You are clueless.
Inspector 57
@ShingingSex I used to respect your posts, but you have completely f**ked that up with your comments on this thread.
LumpyPillows
You have no idea what you are talking about. Perhaps your problem is that you are blackout drunk when you use poppers…
tjack47
I’m not into pounding migraines during sex. I guess we’ve evolved, since the dance floors were lousy with them. They were head cleaner and car deodorizer back in my day. Of course, it’s vasodilation that sends the rush of blood to the junk, trunk and nipples. I don’t care if a casual encounter does them. It’s their blood pressure dropping, especially if using a drug like Viagra and hypertensive drugs in combination that may be one reason a user could die. I doubt they’re good for brain cells, but I’d need to research that.
masterwill7
Seriously, these comments here make me laugh so hard!!! Hahahaha Poppers are not drugs, it’s just a feeling being high on fumes for like 30 seconds, that’s it… It’s not like doing cocaine or something.. I don’t use them because it feels like my brain explodes, but if people like it it def not because people don’t want to remember or guys are too ugly or BS like that.. hahaha
Bengali
If one has a heart condition, could interfere with medication that is designed to control heart rhythm. And if one uses viagra or similar, could increase the risk.
MISTERJETT
deliver me from poppers. they give me a headache and make me lose my lust – if you know what i mean.
Harley
I’ve been using poppers since the 80s and…. Ah ….. oh, I forgot what I was going to say.
BigJohnSF
I was in Berlin years ago and visited one of the saunas, where I met a nice young German fellow who had a large bottle of poppers that had a slightly different fragrance than I was used to. In our post-coital chit chat he asked if I liked his poppers, he made them at work! He was a chemist.
rural queer socialist
EVERY commenter mocking the official public health warning …
who at any time called out Covid vaccine resisters as ‘un-scientific morons’, as ‘selfish idiots’, as ‘NAZIs’ or ‘racists’ , etc
ARE HYPOCRITES who should be called out for the same SELFISH, UN-SCIENTIFIC IDIOCY.
Ain’t it?
TheAbsoluteTRUTH
Gays, hypocrites…lol I’m shocked (not) i wonder what flip flop fauci would think of them
barryaksarben
LOL SO ABOSOLUTE TRUTH got to bring Fauci like a good little trumper he is. Hi Lar I Ous right
Fname Optional Lname
Pointing out one’s own experience does not make one a hypocrite. Agreeing with the FDA about addressing the Corona virus does not mean one has to agree with everything and anything the FDA recommends.
LumpyPillows
RQS, where did you come from? Can you go back?
Heywood Jablowme
@Lumpy: like the Holy Roman Empire which was neither Holy nor Roman nor an empire,
rural queer socialist is neither rural nor queer nor a socialist.
He is in reality a sock puppet of “Cam” who’s a bored retiree with nothing better to do than argue with “himself” on Queerty comments.
Max
they never worked for me. I’m worried about developing weird health issues from too much chemical exposure.
Minerva Pomerantz
Genuine Amyl needs to be legalized OTC. Viagra and all the boner pills effect the nitrogen in the penis just like Amyl but Amyl is an instant shot. All this cap on the market as poppers does not com r close to the original Amyl.
JJinLA
Poppers are disgusting. They reek (literally) of desperation, of guys who can’t get it up, or are too ashamed of what they’re doing to let themselves be in the moment. When a guy pulls out poppers, or suggests that he really likes poppers for sex, that’s it for me — I’m done. I’ve walked away before. Judgmental? Maybe. But they are genuinely disgusting.
barryaksarben
VIAGRA is much more dangerous. Amyl last like 30 secs while boner pills can last all night and puts much more strain on all the systems than amyl. I tried Viagra once and had a boner all night and had to piss in the yard since I couldnt even bend it. I got a horrible headache that was like the worst amyl headache times 8 hours. I wont touch them but the drug companies are making TONS of cash on them while the amyl people havent bought enough legislators to be considered for the embrace of the FDA. Hey you dont like em dont do em. I still wear my mask even tho I am vaccinated but it is MY CHOICE
LumpyPillows
You don’t seem to know anything about poppers.
Inspector 57
I’ve never used poppers to “get it up” or because I was ashamed or embarrassed by having sex with another man. Get over yourself, Go get a job with Fox.
Chrisk
Damn the misinformation brigade here. First off poppers don’t help you “get it up”. If someone uses poppers to help them and you’re so insecure that you kick them out it says way more about you. Secondly Viagra is not dangerous if used with some common sense.
twomen4u
I have been using poppers off and on for 55 years as I am 75 with no ill effects. I only use them when I bottom which is rare. My husband and I will be fine for a couple of years as we keep them in the freezer which keeps them fresh. Think of it this way, what happens when whatever product is banned, all of a sudden the price goes up as it is prompted we will not be getting any more. You can still get the amyl nitrate by a script from your doctor if you find a gay doctor.
Remember what happened when the real amyl nitrate was taken off the market?
Tombear
Bottoms love poppers. How are all these bottoms going to take a big one.
Dunnedin
Sheesh! Talk about being out of touch. The last time I used poppers was at The Saint in Dallas in the 70s. I never thought of using them during sex (nor did anyone else I knew at the time – we were woefully innocent…or ignorant).
LumpyPillows
I’d like to know what a real medical study says. They seem more concerned about people drinking them, which is a really big no no.
Me2
So would I. Poppers have been around for ages and now the FDA wants to start issuing warnings. What evidence is their warning based on. With all of the other crap legally allowed to flow through our food supply, the FDA isn’t as credible as they once were, in my opinion.
Consider This
Heard of these, but never used them. Never been with a guy who used them. To each his own…
Prax07
I don’t use them, and can’t stand the smell of them, so won’t get with anyone that does use them. Tried them once and the effect was horrific. Made my head feel like a balloon that was getting bigger and bigger and bigger and was on the verge of popping but just wouldn’t. Absolutely hated the experience, so much so I’ll absolutely never use them again. They get banned it won’t bother me at all.
michel_banen
I never really tried poppers and I’m not really sure what they are supposed to do. So I guess there’s no need for me to discover that either. It’s funny because I’m with my (first) boyfriend for nearly 25 years now and we both wouldn’t know how to use poppers.
Bromancer7
Poppers can give you a short-duration sense of euphoria and really ramp up your sex drive. It’s also a smooth muscle relaxant, so it’s often used by bottoms to help relax before oral and anal sex, especially with a large penis.
There are dozens of brands and formulations, and people can react very different to them. One that works really well for you might not work well for someone else. It’s all about your own physiology.
MikeGinMN
A LOT of people here… who admit, or it seems… has never used them… but have very strong opinions about poppers and the people who use them.
Judgmental much?
Poppers have been around for as long as I can remember… and while I do not use them with every sexual encounter I have… I do enjoy them occasionally.
They DO enhance the act of sex… fact. There is a lot of medical terms to explain what they are doing but in a nut shell… sex for both partners is enhanced… euphoria is the official term used and it fits the bill.
Vasodilation (big word) is also used to describe the effect of poppers. In essence poppers cause the blood flow to increase to all parts of the body… and fringe benefit… the sphincter muscle relaxes and can be ‘stretched’ without excessive pain.
SO… Poppers are a drug… and just like with SO many other drugs (legal and illegal)… abusing them can be dangerous.
STOP with the judgment and self righteous BS… you people sound like Republican ultra rightwing religious asshats. “Oh my (clutch pearls moment) those dirt immoral people and their sinful ways!”
Poppers are harmless… and in some research have been shown to have a positive effects for some people… and ARE NOT going to kill you if you use them responsibly.
ondaboat0069
Years ago at the Club baths in Miami, a guy passed out coming out of the sauna. The club staff had no idea what to do until they were told to call 911. The man was not in respiratory distress and had a fast racing pulse. (I was a medic in USA) he also had a very large engorged penis which led me to believe that he had taken viagra. I asked everyone to take their towels and soak them with cold water, which I applied to his head to torso. He came around and asked if he’d taken viagra (YES) and he also was sniffing poppers. He sat up and refused medical attention from the 911 crew. He thanked me and I went about my business by leaving the club since the mood for me had been broken.
Heywood Jablowme
YES – poppers are generally safe except NEVER use them if you are on viagra or another hard-on med.
Chrisk
That was a triple threat. Viagra plus poppers plus being in a hot sweaty environment.
Preppy1000
Tried poppers once back in the 1990s. I was in bed with a guy. Before we got down to business he sniffed some poppers. I had no problem with that. Then he asked me if I wanted some. I said no nicely. He suddenly got nasty about it and insisted I take it. I sniffed and the room spun around and I almost fell off the bed! He yelled at me saying I ruined it (!!!!) and ordered me out. Didn’t ask if I was OK or anything. No more poppers!
Bromancer7
JFC so many judgy queens out today. If you don’t use poppers, that’s fine. If you do, that’s fine too.
Pull your claws in girls and let people do whatever they like with trying to shame them.
JromeGervais09
Who came out at the FDA and died from RUSH? Mysterious isn’t it. RUSH has been around at least since 1970. It is amyl nitrite used for people in cardiac distress in the many decades before 1970. So who is this FDA closet queen getting off on poppers during his break?
Modernheretic
Poppers are for the same people who think pride is about having a fist in your butt. Just saying.
edwardnvirginia
Way to go Queerty! … ‘A Q. Digital Company’ (as reported below).
Ya’ll are just like QAnon, et al … with this ANTI-scientific DENIALISM about dangerous chemicals queer folx use for sex partying …
… when there is dangerous pandemic of pox spreading!
Ya’ll are down in the depths of hell.