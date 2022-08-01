Gay Twitter goes to town on the dumbest argument against same-sex marriage you’ll ever see

According to the most recent Gallup polling, a record high 71% of the country fully supports same-sex marriage. It’s a remarkable jump from the 55% in 2014, but it still means 29% of Americans still view LGBTQ people as second class citizens.

And wouldn’t you know it, they have some pretty dumb ideas about the whole thing.

A particularly cringey pamphlet has been making the rounds comparing same-sex marriage to, of all things, faulty seatbelts.

It was shared by Twitter user @mattxiv, who gave it the eloquent caption it deserved: “real marriage is when seatbelt”. Full stop.

real marriage is when seatbelt pic.twitter.com/flKAAEUfXM — matt (@mattxiv) July 31, 2022

If this is the best argument folks can come up with to make their case, the homophobe kitchen isn’t exactly cooking with fire.

The mocking tweet has since gone viral, racking up over 320k likes and 17k retweets.

And the responses almost make the original worth it… almost.

Here’s what the Internet has to say with the instant-classic ‘seatbelt argument’:

Life finds a way pic.twitter.com/gNLzo8eXY0 — The Rainbow Legion 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 🇮🇪 (@RainbowLegion) July 31, 2022

As a biologist I can verify that marriage is NOT biology; it’s sociology and anthropology. — Dennis The Menace (@Semper_Sincerus) July 31, 2022

I’ve always enjoyed the secure embrace of heterosexuality when I buckled in — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) July 31, 2022

Only one of these is a real bike. pic.twitter.com/Jpw7efuduu — Kevo 🏳️‍🌈 (@awkwardngay) July 31, 2022

It’s funny because weren’t conservatives against seatbelts when they were first invented? — valerie currie (@valeriecurrie16) July 31, 2022

pic.twitter.com/nQsRJTKjp1 — sᴉx ǝ l ∀ is PRO ABORTION 🎸🏳️‍⚧️🐈 (@datagurl77) August 1, 2022