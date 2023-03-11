pick of the twitter

Gay Twitter™ has hilarious thoughts on the Oscars, so give these golden tweets all the awards

Oscar winners holding trophies

The straights had their Super Bowl last month. Now it’s our turn. The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET, and you can be assured that gays across the country are rolling out their red carpets, popping their popcorn, and getting glammed up for their Oscars viewing parties.

And as illustrated by the tweets below, the gays are also lusting after Oscar nominees, shipping Oscar presenters, jamming out to Oscar-nominated scores, and… imagining Kate Bush as Oscar-nominated movies?

In heartening news for onscreen representation, you can find queer-themed movies all over the Oscar ballot this year, from Best Picture nominees Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár to the Best International Feature Film competitor Close to the Best Documentary Feature contender All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

Plus, as LGBTQ Nation pointed out in January, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu could become the first openly queer actor to win an Oscar for playing a queer character in this millennium.

Now, ahead of Hollywood’s big night out, enjoy this very gay commentary about the 2023 Oscars…

