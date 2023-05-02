Gay Twitter™ is celebrating bottoms, giving the unsung heroes of homosexuality their much-warranted due

It’s Bottom Appreciation Season!

We’ve already covered how this is going to be the “Summer of the A24 Bottom” and encouraged all gays to wear their favorite 5-inch inseams. In recent days, Gay Twitter™ has advanced the discourse to full-on bottom-praising, finally giving the unsung heroes of homosexuality their much-warranted due.

All it took was a top commending all of the bottoms out there on a blessed Sunday morning. Hallelujah!

i’m always amazed at the level of effort it takes to be a good bottom. like i can just roll up and pound for 30 minutes but you spent countless hours of your life leading up to this moment, preparing and training your hole like an elite athlete. tops are truly not worthy — joshstrap (@joshstrap13) April 30, 2023

That’s some real talk that should be treated as gospel. Bottoming is a labor-intensive activity. So much, in fact, that it even has its own subculture.

Within “bottom culture,” a lot of attention is understandably paid to diet and digestion. There are certain foods that ensure bottoms will tap out before the final course arrives, and those must be avoided.

Gay chef Alex Hall and his husband Mike Floeck run their own TikTok page dedicated to bottom-friendly recipes. Apparently, there are bottom-approved pizzas, mac n’ cheese and crème brulée. Yum!

@bottomsdigest We took the cream out of creme brûlée cuz this is The Bottom’s Digest, duh, and the lactose intolerant girlies need dessert too. Recipe linked above caption! NOTE: This recipe is not high in fiber but that’s not the goal with this one. This recipe’s main purpose is to dodge all the discomfort that comes with dairy loaded desserts, so make sure you get plenty of fiber in your other meals the day you plan on enjoying this one! #cremebrulee #dairyfreerecipes #dairyfreedessert #desserttiktok #foodporn #sweets #simplerecipe #guthealthtiktok #ibstok #bottomingtips #bottoming ? MOOO! – Doja Cat

Recipes marketed for bottoms is becoming such a hot concept, Postmates unveiled their own bottom-friendly menu last Pride season (Hall says Postmates stole his idea without credit).

You shouldn't miss a good meal for a good time. That’s why this Pride, we've teamed up with @DrEvanGoldstein and @smartthrob to create the world’s first Bottom-Friendly Menu (yup, it’s real). #EatWithPride pic.twitter.com/03Fm8YJlAP — Postmates (@Postmates) June 9, 2022

But back to the bottom-praising: it takes a lot of work to get ready! A big part of the preparation is food, which means sometimes passing on the cheeseburger and going for the…grilled chicken salad. It’s just not the same, regardless of any “fun dressing” that might be on top (and put that dressing on the side, please)!

There’s also the hygiene component. Sadly, bottoms usually can’t head directly from the group dinner to the club. Their nights must be stringently planned.

Oh, and then there’s the whole relaxing part. Easier said than done!

Last year, there was a robust Reddit thread about whether topping or bottoming is easier. While some posters came to the defense of bottoms, the typical jabs were thrown in. Bottoms were accused of “just laying there” and not feeling any pressure to perform.

Yeah, maybe the bad bottoms. You know, just like the lazy tops.

In all seriousness–if we may–the act of bottoming has historically been derided as effeminate and submissive. This started way back in ancient times, when sodomy was viewed as a reflection of power and privilege–for the (usually) aristocratic top.

That perception prevailed for a long time. The horrors of the AIDS crisis also perpetuated a stigma on bottoms, who are statistically more likely to contract HIV and STIs.

But that’s changed in recent years. The advent of HIV prevention drugs like PrEP and greater awareness of sexual health are erasing toxic stereotypes, and men are much more likely to publicly proclaim their bottom status.

Look no further than Troye Sivan. The gay pop icon is so proud of bottoming, he even wrote a hit song about it. Recently, Sivan shared his daily PrEP and Metamucil regimen (pro tip: don’t take them at once).

?| Troye on his Instagram Story!



© troyesivan pic.twitter.com/nhtMTiNxSc — Troye Sivan Updates (@UpdatedTS) March 27, 2023

While it’s good that bottoms are giving themselves kudos, it’s nice for the tops to chime in with some kind words, too.

We’re all in this together.

Scroll down for reactions from bottoms expressing their thanks…

It feels nice to be seen. My god. — pink power ranger (@jonathan_cole) April 30, 2023

honestly this is why i’m a total b*tch about the tops having to come to me — Bridger Banks (@bridgerbanks_) April 30, 2023

Aaaaaand that’s a follow. Thanks for seeing us, stud. The world needs more tops like you 💦🔥😘 — Talented Bottom DMV ♠️ (@DCbttm4BBC) April 30, 2023

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK! ?? https://t.co/0QbqEpuo2a — Jair (@jairjaimes1211) May 1, 2023

Wow I feel cherished 🥲 — BadgalPhilly (@badgalphilly) April 30, 2023

The fact there hasn’t been a douching and prep montage of a bottom in a film means we haven’t reached true equality 👏👏👏 — A Vessel of Sin & Chicken McNuggets (@thethirstyalt) April 30, 2023