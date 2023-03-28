Gay Twitter™ is obsessed with Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial & we hope Ryan Murphy is taking notes

Gay Twitter™ has a new memable icon: Gwyneth Paltrow

The often-mocked wellness and lifestyle influencer is standing trial for allegedly crashing into a man on a ski slope seven years ago, which he says caused him to suffer life-altering injuries.

Terry Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in damages from Paltrow. (Down from $3.1 million, which he originally asked for.)

But Paltrow claims he actually crashed into her, and is counter-suing for $1 plus the cost of her legal fees.

The details only get messier from there. Somewhere, Ryan Murphy is already thinking of how to make this whole thing into a Netflix series.

The 50-year-old actress took the stand Friday and acted like a stoic ice queen, calmly telling the opposing attorney she’s just “telling her the truth of what actually happened.”

It’s all she can do.

Seriously…iconic.

gwyneth paltrow ski trial is true crime yassified for gay men pic.twitter.com/2j22FmzBOY — alex (@alex_abads) March 24, 2023

only Gwyneth Paltrow could pivot from half the internet being furious about her diet of bone broth and coffee, to allegedly skiing into someone and giving them a brain injury… and somehow come out of it looking iconic pic.twitter.com/udExzvvvHw — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) March 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Sanderson says the longtime actress collided into him from behind, slamming her poles into his shoulder blades. “Serious, serious smack. I’ve never been hit that hard,” he said on the stand Monday, via CBS News.

He says he went “flying,” and let out a “blood-curdling scream.”

“I’m like living another life now,” he said.

Sanderson also says he suffered four broken ribs and a concussion. He can’t ski anymore.

Sad story. But don’t forget: Paltrow is suffering, too.

She lost half a day of skiing!

Mother.

like I know Mike White is setting White Lotus s3 in Southeast Asia, but he has to be taking notes …pic.twitter.com/SxX4MamNEv — alex (@alex_abads) March 24, 2023

gwyneth paltrow ski accident was a long term psyop by goop to boost her personal brand by getting gay guys to post thousands of images and videos of her mothering down in court across every social platform — josef k hole (@poeticdweller) March 28, 2023

Paltrow isn’t necessarily becoming a yassified icon for her responses on the stand; but rather, for the vibe she’s giving off. She’s in total Miranda Priestly-mode, cool as a cucumber while commanding the courtroom with her presence alone.

Her outfit for Tuesday’s proceedings was an all-time serve.

i will go back to criticizing her exploiting people’s distrust of modern medicine by selling them pseudoscientific nonsense shortly but in this moment… the serve is undeniable pic.twitter.com/FmtZH2H9Oz — matt (@mattxiv) March 28, 2023

A court gay talking to Gwyneth Paltrow at her ski accident trial pic.twitter.com/Hkyel3vyip — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) March 23, 2023

Twitter gays aren’t the only ones swooning over Paltrow’s dignified air. The plaintiff’s attorney is stanning, too.

During one particularly bizarre round of questioning, she asked Paltrow her height (just under 5’10, in case you were wondering), and then let out a personal admission. “I am so jealous,” she cooed. “I have to wear 4-inch heels just to make it to 5-foot-5.”

She also asked Paltrow about her ski outfit. Girl, get a grip!

frankly i don’t want this trial to ever end pic.twitter.com/V9kioJ0ABh — matt (@mattxiv) March 26, 2023

the plaintiff’s lawyer on instagram one week after the case adjourns pic.twitter.com/yLXAO6n1aP — matt (@mattxiv) March 26, 2023

But wait! The trailer only gets campier.

The lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, grills Paltrow on her relationship with… Taylor Swift? Throughout the line of question she acts like a ravenous gay who’s sniffed out a way to maybe score tickets for her sold-out The Eras tour.

Gwyneth Paltrow is questioned about her relationship to Taylor Swift as she takes the stand to share her side of an alleged Utah ski crash she's being sued for. pic.twitter.com/R7FtyYMtsk — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently being asked what Christmas gifts she has given Taylor Swift in the past during this trial (???), the best television content I have watched in years. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 24, 2023

Seriously, Ryan Murphy. How’s that script coming along?