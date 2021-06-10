Gay Twitter just unleashed on Lauren Boebert after she goes on batsh*t rant about HIV

Lauren Boebert once again weighed in on a topic she has absolutely no authority on and it didn’t end well for her.

Yesterday, the Qanon congresswoman, who hates LGBTQ people, tweeted: “The same liberals that legalized knowingly spreading HIV are now pushing Americans to take COVID tests or show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants. No. We’re not playing your games.”

The same liberals that legalized knowingly spreading HIV are now pushing Americans to take COVID tests or show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants. No. We’re not playing your games. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 9, 2021

OK, first…

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way… We’re not entirely sure what Boebert’s talking about here, but we think it has to do with HIV exposure laws.

As of last year, there were still 37 states that enforced criminal penalties on people simply for being HIV-positive. HIV/AIDS activists have been working for years to get these laws, which are steeped in homophobia, erased from the books. It’s been a slow process, but progress is being made.

According to the CDC:

After over 30 years of HIV research and significant biomedical advancements to treat and prevent HIV transmission, many state laws are now outdated and do not reflect our current understanding of HIV. In many cases, this same standard is not applied to other treatable diseases. Further, these laws have been shown to discourage HIV testing, increase stigma, and exacerbate disparities.

Here’s how people reacted to Boebert’s tweet…

Exactly who legalized knowingly spreading HIV? If you’re lie at least try to tell a reasonable lie. All you got are batshit conspiracy theories and it’s just sad — Alex Eff Brown (@alexeffbrown) June 9, 2021

I’m watching this from the Canadian side and I’m…I’m at a loss. This ignorant way of thinking. Just making things up. How does this happen??? She got elected!!! Very very frightening because people believe her. So much hate. — kelli warder (@KelliWarder) June 9, 2021

If you’d like to talk about HIV, please let me know. I lost dozens of friends to it in the eighties, and I assure you, you know nothing of it. Likewise, you know nothing of mercy or grace. — Leland Hermit (@AngeloBCollie) June 9, 2021

And Pence knowingly made an HIV epidemic in Indiana worse by slowing the proper response because he didn’t want to authorize a needle exchange program. — TrollinNScrollin (@n_trollin) June 10, 2021

I don’t know anything about this, but I’m guessing you are lying. — cmichael (@cmsdual90) June 9, 2021

“Legalized knowingly spreading HIV.” What in the hell are you talking about? — Michael West (@mwjr67) June 9, 2021

Umm, knowingly spreading HIV is a crime in blue states like Washington and Illinois, but isn’t illegal in Texas. — Eileen Hawley (@hawley_eileen) June 9, 2021

Today’s sugar crash does not disappoint. You were wrong 3 times by the end of the 2nd sentence and you’ve proven once again that you refuse to adapt or change your behavior. Trust me, everyone is stunned. #GFYLauren — Nobody Owens 🏳️‍🌈♿ (@HooligansfromCO) June 9, 2021

When a bigot can deny someone service just because they’re gay, you’re all for it, but when someone wants to deny someone service because they don’t want that person potentially harming others in a pandemic, that’s not okay? Why do you hate children and families so much, Lauren? — SoMuchEnough (@Dortles) June 10, 2021

This is a lie. Changes to existing laws have never passed federally and it’s largely a state by state decision. Other felony laws still apply. None of this has to do with ending the pandemic. — 100% vaxed! – Jeff (@redbeard36) June 10, 2021

No longer being a felony isn’t legalizing. Go back to school. — T-Bone (@Garage_Brewer10) June 9, 2021

