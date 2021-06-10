deplorable

Gay Twitter just unleashed on Lauren Boebert after she goes on batsh*t rant about HIV

Lauren Boebert once again weighed in on a topic she has absolutely no authority on and it didn’t end well for her.

Yesterday, the Qanon congresswoman, who hates LGBTQ people, tweeted: “The same liberals that legalized knowingly spreading HIV are now pushing Americans to take COVID tests or show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants. No. We’re not playing your games.”

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way… We’re not entirely sure what Boebert’s talking about here, but we think it has to do with HIV exposure laws.

As of last year, there were still 37 states that enforced criminal penalties on people simply for being HIV-positive. HIV/AIDS activists have been working for years to get these laws, which are steeped in homophobia, erased from the books. It’s been a slow process, but progress is being made.

According to the CDC:

After over 30 years of HIV research and significant biomedical advancements to treat and prevent HIV transmission, many state laws are now outdated and do not reflect our current understanding of HIV. In many cases, this same standard is not applied to other treatable diseases. Further, these laws have been shown to discourage HIV testing, increase stigma, and exacerbate disparities.

