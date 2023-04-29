Gay Twitter would like a word about who gets labeled a queer icon

One need not be queer to be a queer icon. Take Cher “Do You Believe in (Heterosexual) Love After (Heterosexual) Love” Sarkisian. Or Madonna “Justify My (Straight) Love” Ciccone.

In a way, the mantle of “queer icon” is like a lifetime achievement award for the straights. And we can get touchy when people are too hasty in deeming someone — or, cringe, themselves — a queer icon. (Remember when Lena Dunham said she wanted her casket to be part of the NYC pride parade when she dies?)

Below, Twitter users share their thoughts on who is and is not a queer icon, naming everyone from actual LGBTQ pioneers and heroes to fictional characters who just give off that vibe.

Even a chemical element makes the list:

James Baldwin, a queer black literary icon. His words impacted many people & made us think about race, class, and what queer black liberation really looks like. #pride #jamesbaldwin #queericon pic.twitter.com/Sy0sm8M6w4 — jotxs y recuerdos_podcast (@jotxsyrecuerdos) June 8, 2018

leslie jordan was a genuine queer icon and a goddamn legend. so grateful for his life and his work. he will be terribly missed. — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) October 24, 2022

Also, let’s no forget to exalt Little Richard as a queer icon who showed generations of young people m, particularly black ones, what bravery looked liked, what being ones self, conformity be damned, looked like. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 9, 2020

Gay Icon Judy Garland didn’t strap on her Ruby Red kitten heels in a groundbreaking 3-strip TECHNICOLOR FILM PROCESS for yall to film this in the DARK https://t.co/CdIt5iliCJ pic.twitter.com/DYy4lIk90Z — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) April 16, 2023

John Leguizamo has been a gay icon since the 90s when he starred in “To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar,” playing a drag queen it warms my heart to see his support for our community 🏳️‍🌈❤️ https://t.co/LZtJMmUkZS pic.twitter.com/U4cQoS0aEo — Jerrica, Local Sports Lesbian (@JinkiesJerrica) April 15, 2023

Today we lost an icon. An Black queer powerhouse. A man who saved tens of thousands of Black queer lives during the height of the HIV epidemic and beyond. A catalyst for my activism Dr. Ron Simmons. A pioneer. A legend. A Black queer icon. A mentor. My friend. Rest well. ?? pic.twitter.com/c8esxSYy9N — George M Johnson (Garçon) (@IamGMJohnson) May 29, 2020

Yeah am gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road ? For Snatch Game @dragraceukbbc I decided to do @LilNasX . He will always be an inspiration to me being a BLACK, unapologetic queer icon! ? pic.twitter.com/dozGYOcEv4 — BL?CK PEPP? ??????? (@iamblackpeppa) November 2, 2022

Joe Locke being the queer icon we all deserve ????; an appreciation thread #JOELOCKE @joelocke03 pic.twitter.com/VJwlQG8sqS — rei ?? (@heartstperxjoe) September 24, 2022

Let's talk about a queer icon and pioneer… pic.twitter.com/YfuYO3ENYD — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) November 3, 2021

EMMA CORRIN QUEER ICON YET ANOTHER WIN SECURED FOR FRUITY COMMUNITY pic.twitter.com/RMfumiIMUj — ?? (@biglttlefleabag) April 7, 2021

And miss Joy ATE!!!! Queer icon pic.twitter.com/8bhJRg4vFC — ? (@heyjaeee) December 8, 2022

sarah paulson is a real life queer icon who has been openly dating women for years, has played several queer characters and some of y’all still insist on calling a bunch of straight women ‘gay icons’ smh — carol (@lenaspaulson) February 5, 2019

every dyke: [screaming, weeping] eeeeeee spit on us Rachel! choke us! slap us! eeeeee our queer icon!! Rachel Weisz: [elsewhere, lounging, being fed grapes by a Bond] wot — LESS LONELY on tour: more soon ? (@jestom) February 15, 2019

lena dunham: gay people call me a gay icon gay people: pic.twitter.com/Q8MYj6tqeN — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) October 3, 2022

wow thats so progressive im so happy to be living in a world where a fucking straight girl can be a gay icon https://t.co/5e4XTtT0eU — groove tube (@RATKlNS) July 19, 2017

it’s honestly SO weird the obsession y’all have with making harry styles some kind of gay icon when there are plenty of actually gay men who are doing the damn thing — sippin on that (@vivafalastin) April 22, 2021

this absolute queer icon pic.twitter.com/WMynh6UrEk — jaik olson (@puppyteeth) April 27, 2020

the true gay icon pic.twitter.com/egzLCQtbea — bec (@sspresomartini) June 5, 2017

we do not give this childhood queer icon enough credit tbh pic.twitter.com/4b5UWdlHD9 — yanu ? (blue check) (@theyangarciaa) March 27, 2023

Mr. Ratburn is the gay icon I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/wp4o5TLr1p — lover of all whores (@extraspicee) May 13, 2019

this guy is a gay icon pic.twitter.com/pUjEj29WlM — pj (@peterjmarshall) February 22, 2020

Wishbone is a gay icon. Feeling stifled and ignored, he retreated to the worlds of classic literature and theatre. He would fully immerse himself in these elaborate fantasies and was always committed to the lewk. pic.twitter.com/XfjqkQ62eN — Fran Zaya the pickle enthusiast (@salmattos) February 8, 2018

ditto’s only two moves are “transform” and “struggle”………a queer icon pic.twitter.com/EKOeBXmO7n — sara david (@SaraQDavid) September 27, 2019

remember when the twitter gays made the babadook a gay icon? wild pic.twitter.com/ROuCdjkJE7 — dak (@darlenesdom) July 22, 2019

Best chemical elements ranked: 13. you

12. cant

11. rank

10. them

9. because

8. they’re

7. all

6. interesting

5. and

4. special

3. in their

2. own way

1. Bismuth, queer icon pic.twitter.com/735GXR2KIE — Panic! at The Seminar ?? (@cuffedjeans83) July 3, 2018