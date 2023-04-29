pick of the twitter

Gay Twitter would like a word about who gets labeled a queer icon

By
Lil Nas X
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

One need not be queer to be a queer icon. Take Cher “Do You Believe in (Heterosexual) Love After (Heterosexual) Love” Sarkisian. Or Madonna “Justify My (Straight) Love” Ciccone.

In a way, the mantle of “queer icon” is like a lifetime achievement award for the straights. And we can get touchy when people are too hasty in deeming someone — or, cringe, themselves — a queer icon. (Remember when Lena Dunham said she wanted her casket to be part of the NYC pride parade when she dies?)

Below, Twitter users share their thoughts on who is and is not a queer icon, naming everyone from actual LGBTQ pioneers and heroes to fictional characters who just give off that vibe.

Even a chemical element makes the list: