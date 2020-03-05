Gay Twitter has a lot to say about Aaron Schock’s non-apology coming out

Former GOP Congressman Aaron Schock publicly came out as gay on Thursday morning.
But if you do read his lengthy coming out note, here are two words you won’t find in any tense: “apology” and “sorry.”
Schock attempts to justify his former opposition to gay marriage as being a product of the times. He does not address his other past antigay positions such as voting against lifting the ban on LGB people serving in the military and voting not to extend hate crime protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
In fact, his time in office earned him a 0% rating on HRC’s Congressional Scorecard.
So it’s not entirely surprising that folks online aren’t taking so well to his letter. Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter:
Gay people were ruthlessly mean to Aaron Schock on social media but today he still decided to join our campaign.
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 5, 2020
Aaron Schock self report to jail challenge.
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 5, 2020
Fuck this moron who resigned from Congress mainly because he screwed taxpayers on his expense account, Including but not limited to re-decorating his office Downton Abbey style. So help me goddess if i see her at pride. https://t.co/lr6ZSC9R3c
— Willam (@willam) March 5, 2020
Fmr GOP Rep. Aaron Schock wrote a Harry Potter length post coming out as gay and still did not apologize for his awful anti-LGBTQ record pic.twitter.com/Uf8U8zTaDG
— Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) March 5, 2020
Aaron Schock’s coming out opus just makes me sad. I’ve always been a “welcome” no matter what person, and I directly empathize with the religious rejection journey at any age, but we’ve been at this too long to not see the blatant calculations and machinations without apology.
— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) March 5, 2020
Sorry but @aaronschock is the Uncle Tom of the gay community. He voted against federal protection of persons based on their sexuality and was a member of the GOP (until his nudes and Grindr messages were leaked almost a year ago)
He's a thirst trap without morals.
— Ryan Smith (@Rydsmith89) March 5, 2020
I'm fully willing to forgive #AaronSchock if he spends significant time trying to change the minds, platforms, and policies of Republicans on LGBT+ rights
— Survivor of Storms (@survivorostorms) March 5, 2020
Reminder that if prosecutors hadn’t completely botched the case, Aaron Schock would likely be in prison for using your taxpayer money to pay for massages and Katy Perry tickets. https://t.co/h7vs0fiZPF
— Scott Bixby (@scottbix) March 5, 2020
Happy for Aaron Schock!!!! We needed more white gay villain representation!
— Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) March 5, 2020
I'm glad @AaronSchock finally feels free to be his authentic self publicly, which everyone deserves, but in his long coming out, I saw a lot of defensiveness and excuses for his extensive anti-LGBTQ record in Congress and missing from it were two words:
"I'm sorry."
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) March 5, 2020
Just to be clear, Aaron Schock's greyscale instagram notes app coming-out post still does not make it okay to fuck him.
— Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) March 5, 2020
Aaron Schock wrote a long post about him coming out as gay and how worried he was telling his family and friends and whatever, but failed to even apologize to the LGBTQ community for the hatred he displayed towards us for MANY years. So he can fuck all the way off ?????
— david (@homesweethomo) March 5, 2020
Taiyoken
Am I the only one who just doesn’t care about this guy? Sure, on some level I pity him. He’s not the first gay to act against his own rights due to being raised homophobic and he won’t be the last.
djmcgamester
You got it. Apologies don’t seem to make a difference anyway.
astew0867
I agree. Can we just leave this man alone? Seriously, why does everyone care so much?? I know his voting record was bad. And, I’m not giving him a pass for that. But, are we seriously going to say that one 20 something no name congressman from backwoods Illinois put a knife in gay rights? Everybody, this website ESPECIALLY, were mercilessly badgering him to come out. And now, they’re gonna rip him apart because he wasn’t contrite enough. Move on ya’ll. There are much much bigger fish to fry.
Hussain-TheCanadian
He deserves to be roasted, tarred and feathered by the gay community, the very community he attacked and harmed.
An apology is an acknowledgment of self evaluation, of regret, of wanting to make amends, a sign of personal growth, a sign of understanding that what he did mattered because of the effects it had.
When the apology is absent, the road to self recovery is absent to, and publically kissing, grabbing @sses and c*cks in public is hardly related to gay equality, justice, and protection.
trickster3737
THANK YOU!
Cam
All that playing the victim and never the words “I’m sorry”.
Typical Republican. The millions of people he voted to harm and attack aren’t the victims, he is because he never even watched Downtown Abby!
Wow, dangerously delusional.
Jared MacBride
Yes, you are.
Prax07
He’s an attention [email protected] that media [email protected] need to stop giving attention to. Either make him go away by ignoring the douche or put his picture up in Every gay club, bar, venue, with a warning to avoid at all costs.
djmcgamester
Twitter users represent a very narrow range of people. “Gay Twitter” even less. I still think we’re all wasting our time condemning him. Move on. Learn to forgive him the way you might wish others to forgive you.
Jared MacBride
You forget, none of the people criticizing him have ever lied about who they are or allowed others to make false assumptions about their sexual orientation.
am
And mind you they choose the meanest tweets possible. Sure there are supportive tweets too, but they are not here.
David
Really?… This queen again? Ok …..
Self jusitfication is not the same thing as self acceptance. Schock has lived an incredibly privileged double life. Much of it at Taxpayer expense. His rambling Insta-sermon was dripping with an overwhelming sense of entitlement .
What is remarkable about AS is his honest belief that because he is what many gay men would consider good looking, THAT is some sort of get out homophobic asshole jail free card. As if having Abs is more relevant than having a concience or ethics. And the ugly truth that many of us don’t want to admit is.. in many corners of our Gay World, it is.
If Schock didn’t look like he does, he would have vanished completely from our collective public Gaydar with his resignation from congress years ago. But the sad truth is a disgraced ex- congressman from Peoria IL who posts hot shirtless selfies, rates more column inches in gay online media oh… say LGBT activists in places like places like Asia and Africa who risk their lives every day to make the world a better and safer place to be Gay,
I get it, the idea of holding Schock accountable for his actions while in office that hurt our community is very appealing. I cant help but think the best way to do that is to simply ignore him.
arrowheadman
From a gay man…
Hell hath no fury like a scorned gay community.
frapachino
Much of the hate towards this guy is because he’s white , hot and muscular!
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Not only is he a certified smcubag Dbag noxious puke…..
I find his level of attractiveness and sex appeal to be on par with a Ken doll…..
garybw
In my day sticking your hand down another mans pants on camera was proof you are gay. Decorating you office like Downton Abbey gay.
Wearing head to toe madras east coast gay.