Blowback

Gay Twitter has a lot to say about Aaron Schock’s non-apology coming out

By · 16 comments

Former GOP Congressman Aaron Schock publicly came out as gay on Thursday morning.

You can read what he had to say here.

But if you do read his lengthy coming out note, here are two words you won’t find in any tense: “apology” and “sorry.”

Related: Former antigay Congressman Aaron Schock officially comes out as gay

Schock attempts to justify his former opposition to gay marriage as being a product of the times. He does not address his other past antigay positions such as voting against lifting the ban on LGB people serving in the military and voting not to extend hate crime protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

In fact, his time in office earned him a 0% rating on HRC’s Congressional Scorecard.

So it’s not entirely surprising that folks online aren’t taking so well to his letter. Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter:

 