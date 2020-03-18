closed for business

Gay Twitter has a lot to say about gyms being closed

By

All across the nation, cities are restricting group activities and ordering restaurants, bars, clubs, theaters, and gyms–yes, gyms!–to temporarily close in an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Related: Aussie trainer Ryan Hurst on how to “show off your butt” during gym workouts

The good news is there’s been a wave of fitness professionals sharing great home exercises videos online which, honestly, may end up becoming a lifesaver for many (including us!) depending on how long this thing lasts.

Related: Meet the yogi who specializes in all-male naked yoga classes for gay and bisexual guys

Still, in an effort to keep things light and find some humor during these uncertain times, we thought we’d do a roundup of what Gay Twitter has to say about the matter.

Stay safe, everyone! And don’t forget to get your exercise!

Now, the tweets…

Related: Pietro Boselli gives the people exactly what they want in sweaty new workout vid