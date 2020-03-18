Gay Twitter has a lot to say about gyms being closed

All across the nation, cities are restricting group activities and ordering restaurants, bars, clubs, theaters, and gyms–yes, gyms!–to temporarily close in an effort to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Related: Aussie trainer Ryan Hurst on how to “show off your butt” during gym workouts

The good news is there’s been a wave of fitness professionals sharing great home exercises videos online which, honestly, may end up becoming a lifesaver for many (including us!) depending on how long this thing lasts.

Related: Meet the yogi who specializes in all-male naked yoga classes for gay and bisexual guys

Still, in an effort to keep things light and find some humor during these uncertain times, we thought we’d do a roundup of what Gay Twitter has to say about the matter.

Stay safe, everyone! And don’t forget to get your exercise!

Now, the tweets…

Gym gays when their gym finally closes. pic.twitter.com/YQlJDCollB — MarioKiki (@mariokiki) March 18, 2020

Every twitter gay: My gym closed. Coronavirus is the worst thing to ever happen to me!!!!!!!!!!! — aj (@imnotnotahoe) March 16, 2020

Exercise equipment aisle at the NoHo Target, where I just panic-bought 50 pounds of kettlebells pic.twitter.com/H0b0OjAbzd — Socially distant Science Gay (@science_gay) March 16, 2020

I just started going back to the gym and now it's closed bc of a pandemic, I think this might be a sign ??? — (not quite) Gainfully Gay (@TravisFabCook) March 18, 2020

Gym gays when they find out the gym is closed pic.twitter.com/xyAUFLODnm — ??Jerry?? (@jerrybenitezz) March 17, 2020

gym gays are LOSING THEIR MINDS rn lol just work out at home sis — ? ????? ? (@arielusagi) March 18, 2020

Gym gays showing up to Planet Fitness and trying to sound out the “CLOSED” sign pic.twitter.com/VH9hf67r7Y — alex (@alexmalloyy) March 16, 2020

This increase of home workout targeted ads is fucking me UP. — plant gay (@Heli0s) March 18, 2020

The gays with their home workout videos in underwear, tights, almost naked, you name it pic.twitter.com/koblINcB5d — Carlos Brandt (@CarlosBrandt) March 17, 2020

Between gym closings and clubs/parties being shut down, a lot of gays will be on the hunt for new personalities! Please check in on them ?#ThisIsAboutMe #coronavirus — Daniel Brennan (@DannyJBrennan) March 17, 2020

Fit gays not being able to go to the gym for a month https://t.co/FJZUPZVmZC — Troy (@TlNDERFELLA) March 18, 2020

Muscle gays will be skipping the gym because it’s high risk for contracting coronavirus. Now’s my time to shine! — Mr. Know It All (@amazingly_ethan) March 13, 2020

The other gym gays beat me to it pic.twitter.com/c5XKc5fE9y — raul (@rauIed) March 17, 2020

muscle gays stop going to the gym challenge — ???? (@SpectroManic) March 18, 2020

All the gays doing their at home workouts for the next month pic.twitter.com/3TC6qZLC4l — Honey Bunches of Ope’s (@dippindopps) March 16, 2020

muscle gays when we see that our gym closed because of Corona Virus pic.twitter.com/0GUvwaF1Z1 — jake brighton (@canyouseemyhole) March 16, 2020

Related: Pietro Boselli gives the people exactly what they want in sweaty new workout vid