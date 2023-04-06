Gay Twitter™ sounds off on why wet wipes are a cornerstone of queer culture

England’s proposed ban on wet wipes is a patented attack on queer culture, and the gays aren’t going to stand for it.
On April 4, British environment minister Thérèse Coffey told the BBC that the government plans to ban plastic-based wet wipes to fight water pollution — as if Tories haven’t done enough damage.
90% of wet wipes contain plastic and flushed wet wipes do cause 93% of sewer blockages in the U.K., so the government’s concern isn’t unfounded. But clearly, Coffey hasn’t considered the cultural impact of her plan: for obvious reasons, wet wipes are a key part of hygiene for plenty of gay people, and toilet paper alone doesn’t cut it.
The British government has proposed a similar plan twice already, first in 2018 and again in 2021, and nothing’s happened to wet wipes yet. Still, if you’re worried about keeping squeaky clean downstairs, it might be worth investing in a bidet if you haven’t already.
Now, with wet wipes under attack, listen to the voice of the people to learn why we can’t do without them…
3 Comments
ddmtl
Do not act suprised, it is a well known recurrent problem. They block sewers and then it costs a fortune to fix it. How did you wipe your ass 20 years ago?
still_onthemark
Gay Twitter (TM) can go fvck itself!
Fahd
They don’t already have enough post Brexit problems in the UK? Now this? Why isn’t there more focus on what the wet-wipe manufacturers are/could be doing to make their product more sewer system friendly? The focus should be on solutions through technology, rather than banning; but UK.