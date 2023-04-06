pick of the twitter

Gay Twitter™ sounds off on why wet wipes are a cornerstone of queer culture

By
Gay men dancing at a bar with wet wipes

England’s proposed ban on wet wipes is a patented attack on queer culture, and the gays aren’t going to stand for it.

On April 4, British environment minister Thérèse Coffey told the BBC that the government plans to ban plastic-based wet wipes to fight water pollution — as if Tories haven’t done enough damage.

90% of wet wipes contain plastic and flushed wet wipes do cause 93% of sewer blockages in the U.K., so the government’s concern isn’t unfounded. But clearly, Coffey hasn’t considered the cultural impact of her plan: for obvious reasons, wet wipes are a key part of hygiene for plenty of gay people, and toilet paper alone doesn’t cut it.

The British government has proposed a similar plan twice already, first in 2018 and again in 2021, and nothing’s happened to wet wipes yet. Still, if you’re worried about keeping squeaky clean downstairs, it might be worth investing in a bidet if you haven’t already.

Now, with wet wipes under attack, listen to the voice of the people to learn why we can’t do without them…

Related

A proposal to ban wet wipes has gay men freaking out

They’re coming for our wet wipes!