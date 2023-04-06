Gay Twitter™ sounds off on why wet wipes are a cornerstone of queer culture

England’s proposed ban on wet wipes is a patented attack on queer culture, and the gays aren’t going to stand for it.

On April 4, British environment minister Thérèse Coffey told the BBC that the government plans to ban plastic-based wet wipes to fight water pollution — as if Tories haven’t done enough damage.

90% of wet wipes contain plastic and flushed wet wipes do cause 93% of sewer blockages in the U.K., so the government’s concern isn’t unfounded. But clearly, Coffey hasn’t considered the cultural impact of her plan: for obvious reasons, wet wipes are a key part of hygiene for plenty of gay people, and toilet paper alone doesn’t cut it.

The British government has proposed a similar plan twice already, first in 2018 and again in 2021, and nothing’s happened to wet wipes yet. Still, if you’re worried about keeping squeaky clean downstairs, it might be worth investing in a bidet if you haven’t already.

Now, with wet wipes under attack, listen to the voice of the people to learn why we can’t do without them…

whoever invented wet wipes was fighting for gay rights — dixie normous (@tonypodex) September 15, 2018

Stocking up on egg whites and wet wipes for gay mischief night — Isaac (@cistweenchapel) October 30, 2016

Manchester bottoms looting Gay Aldi for wet wipes the day before they’re banned by Theresa May pic.twitter.com/FZL9DWfAXn — Liam (@LiamLambrini) May 8, 2018

you’re either straight (no wet-wipes in your bathroom) or gay (wet wipes in multiple rooms) — Lysandra (@LysandraAriella) October 24, 2022

So much “bottom panic” over the wet wipes ban. With close to 10 years topping bottoms in the UK I can safely say you people weren’t using them anyway. — Ennio Galliard (@Moognific) April 5, 2023

Twitter: If you use wet wipes you gay



Me: pic.twitter.com/HufgInp66f — Comeback Mag™? (@MagnumJackson) March 27, 2022

feeling the spiritual kinship to the dude in this gay porn who is holding a wet wipe the whole time to keep lube off his hands — the winnipeg jorts ???? no justice no peace (@dadvansss) January 22, 2022

If a gay guy doesnt have wet wipes in his bathroom it’s a gay on gay crime — p l u s h (@PlushS0ft) September 25, 2021

is it gay to wet & wipe? pic.twitter.com/hCwMRRzUoF — igloo azalea (@erentaylorb) February 20, 2022

bidet is so bisexual vibes and wet wipes is so gay vibes,,, Just Saying — s ???? (@qnfmyluv) July 29, 2021

If you’re gay and don’t have flushable wet wipes then your bussy stinks. End of discussion. — Fierce (@MarqFierce) October 6, 2020

Whenever I go over to a gay person’s place and they don’t have wet wipes ??? pic.twitter.com/RTvkJpOVDc — ??iKE PASTEL?? (@IKEXPASTEL) October 14, 2022

My uncle really called using wet wipes gay like huh sorry I don’t want my booty nasty… tf you mean ?? — Oscar (@mando2907) July 12, 2020

The sign of a good gay b&b is having wet wipes in the bathroom, because ya know, just in case — Kevin Atkinson (@IKEAtkinson) July 16, 2021

i’ll never trust a gay who don’t use wet wipes pic.twitter.com/LB5I6pk0f3 — stressica simpson (@hookedonsean) January 12, 2020

Love being besties w a bottom bc they always bring wet wipes to the club 🙂 — LSDXOXO (@LSDXOXO_) December 14, 2017

gay wet wipes — dumbas cornelia (@kungfucornelia) November 6, 2018

Organize. Every gay male needs wet wipes anywhere he go ?? pic.twitter.com/POaCd4aAAg — Dorothy Zbornak (@daydabae_) April 28, 2022