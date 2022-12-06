Gay Twitter™ has thoughts on Kirstie Alley, whose anti-LGBTQ tweets will live on even after her death

OK, before you say “That’s not Kirstie Alley! That’s Kristen Johnston!”, WE KNOW. The joke will make sense in a minute…

It was American lawyer Clarence Darrow (not Mark Twain) who famously said, “I’ve never wished a man dead, but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure.” And that seems to be the sentiment many are sharing after learning the news of Kirstie Alley’s passing yesterday.

The pro-Trump, anti-vax Masked Singer contestant died this week after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 71 years old.

Alley was a staunch MAGA supporter who frequently used her social media platform, where she had 1.5 million followers, to peddle homophobic right-wing talking points and disparage people who disagreed with her, often calling them names, telling them they were going to hell, and blocking them. (She even blocked Queerty at one point.)

She opposed diversity in Hollywood and believed teaching kids about LGBTQ+ issues and sex ed in schools would turn them into pedophiles. Oh, and she loathed Billy Eichner.

In short, she wasn’t the kindest person. Although, in her heyday, she did give a few solid performances that still hold up. Drop Dead Gorgeous will always be a camp classic. And who can deny the greatness of the Look Who’s Talking trilogy?

That said, those movies came out decades ago, and Alley changed significantly since they were released, particularly after Trump entered the political arena.

Which leads us to the tweets, since it was always about the tweets with Alley. While a number of her former co-stars and colleagues, including John Travolta and Valerie Bertinelli, have paid tribute to her on social media, many others have been less quick to gloss over the last seven or so years and the legacy of hate and intolerance she leaves behind.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Before Kirstie Alley blocked me, she said I was going to gay hell….. I guess she arrived at the destination before I did. — ? Mr. Weeks ? (@WonderKing82) December 6, 2022

Well, Kirstie Alley died. That’s all I’m gonna say on that. — THEE Side-Eye Pinkie Pie (@NYPoliticalMom) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley turning into an absolute troll always sucked. She was hilarious and grounded onscreen and soon she was neither of those things. Disappointing and infuriating — because you remembered the talent. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 6, 2022

Gays, this is not Kirstie Alley. It’s Kristen Johnston. pic.twitter.com/SZKDxFrEXv — Lee Jordan (@Beelenzies) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley loved her some racism and loved her some Trump so her Twitter receipts should be dropping by mid afternoon tomorrow I'd say. Look Who's Talking was a good time tho — Kail (@VivoTranquil0) December 6, 2022

RIP Kirstie Alley i loved you growing up so much. Toothless, For Richer or Poorer, It Takes Two, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and the Look Who’s Talking Trilogy we’re gay af…

you leave feelings of nostalgia and disappointment of who you revealed yourself to be this last decade. — my legs clap for poutine (@dylandreaming) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley once called me a “c*ntface” and I called my mom to tell her, and my mom said “you’re really more of a smug asshole than a c*ntface.” I honestly thought it was hilarious, and I feel sad that she has passed on. I don’t hate anyone, honestly, I wish her family peace. pic.twitter.com/lkFwFy3Av2 — Jesse Hare ? (@RancidGinger) December 6, 2022

People keep telling me be respectful to her family. Ok. Condolences to Kirstie Alley's family as they go back through her twitter feed to delete all the crazy shit she said before she died a salty bitch. — I Smoked Yedolph Hitler (@BlackKnight10k) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley really tested the gays. She played so many hilarious campy roles that she made us want to love her like a gay icon while also being a right wing Republican Scientologist against vaccinations. Either way, I still wish her nothing but peace. She was very talented. — https://mstdn.social/@benjaminjs (@BenjaminJS) December 6, 2022

The gays are crushed by the death of Kirstie Alley, and we can’t publicly mourn because she was a terrible person. So please pray for us. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/dpvZxbe6TF — Eric Wilson (@ihateericwilson) December 6, 2022

Rest In Peace, Kirstie Alley, a talented actress who did a lot of great work in film and TV. Also, Rest In Peace to all the non-famous people who died at least partly because of celebrities with big public platforms sending out anti-vax disinformation. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley, has died from cancer. I have nothing else to add. This is one of those times I’ll utilize the “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything” sayings. — Jimmy (@MajorFactor2) December 6, 2022

Gays confusing Kirstie Alley with Kristen Johnston should just go be straight https://t.co/A8SYI1dfDI — Adam Valentine (@Adam86Valentine) December 6, 2022

Kirstie Alley could have been a gay icon but instead chose Scientology and Trump. Tragic! — Aidan (@loveisontheline) December 6, 2022

Joking, politics, and, yes, even her homophobia aside, we do hope Alley has finally found some peace.