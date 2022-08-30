mutuals with benefits

Gay Twitter is turning the “Circle” rollout into a nudes holiday

Twitter has finally rolled out it’s long-tested “Circle” feature to all users, and the gays have decided it’s pretty much for one thing only.

Much like the “Close Friends Story” on Instagram or the “Private Story” on Snapchat, using the “Twitter Circle” feature makes your posts visible to only a hand-selected portion of your followers. For many, that means besties, thirst followers, and those who are both.

For folks who want to — as Lil Nas X sang on SNL — “post hole on main,” having a separate space to toss your lewds to all your desired mutuals without any prying eyes is unbeatable.

It’s not public digitally nudity, but it’s right there on the line of semi-public. And what’s a little gay semi-public nudity among friends?

Gays across Twitter are ringing in the happy nude year:

In the age of the permanent digital footprint, it is nice to have what feels like a little virtual alcove to hang out in disconnected from the endless current of the timeline.

That said, the inevitable influx of messy “meant for the circle” posts accidentally hitting the public timeline is going to be a ball.