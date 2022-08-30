Gay Twitter is turning the “Circle” rollout into a nudes holiday

Twitter has finally rolled out it’s long-tested “Circle” feature to all users, and the gays have decided it’s pretty much for one thing only.

Much like the “Close Friends Story” on Instagram or the “Private Story” on Snapchat, using the “Twitter Circle” feature makes your posts visible to only a hand-selected portion of your followers. For many, that means besties, thirst followers, and those who are both.

For folks who want to — as Lil Nas X sang on SNL — “post hole on main,” having a separate space to toss your lewds to all your desired mutuals without any prying eyes is unbeatable.

It’s not public digitally nudity, but it’s right there on the line of semi-public. And what’s a little gay semi-public nudity among friends?

Gays across Twitter are ringing in the happy nude year:

Twitter: Here is this cool new feature to better connect with your friends!

Gays: *nudes* — Danny (@jersey_dck) August 30, 2022

twitter gays asking who wants to be on their circle pic.twitter.com/RBpEwcl9im — elliot 😼 (@Ratatwinkie) August 30, 2022

I wish straight people could understand how wild gay circle day has been — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) August 30, 2022

Twitter: Circles for everyone! Gay Twitter: pic.twitter.com/FzuH5Ii44x — Ryan James Dee  (@RyanJamesDee) August 30, 2022

gay TLs now that everyone has circles pic.twitter.com/ceqskOkziQ — troy (@B0YTROY) August 30, 2022

Green circles showing up for everyone is the biggest thing to happen to gay Twitter since the last day of Fleets — Colin Murphy (@colinjmurphy_) August 30, 2022

Twitter gays* in each others comments begging to be added to circles pic.twitter.com/1opzB9CpEY — Christopher (@cntb88) August 30, 2022

y’all @ these new circle folks pic.twitter.com/P9dehXDLjt — Nando (Adept) (@fernandojrod) August 30, 2022

In the age of the permanent digital footprint, it is nice to have what feels like a little virtual alcove to hang out in disconnected from the endless current of the timeline.

That said, the inevitable influx of messy “meant for the circle” posts accidentally hitting the public timeline is going to be a ball.