Gay wedding called off after groom winds up quarantined with secret lover

A British man discovered his husband-to-be was cheating in one of the oddest and timeliest ways imaginable — quarantine.

Matt Hillier was engaged to wed Octavio, a Brazilian doctor, on April 1. Plans abruptly changed, however, after Octavio, 33, was placed into coronavirus quarantine with a man he’d been sleeping with on the side.

“I am angry and bitter,” says Hillier, via the Daily Mail. “He is a cheat and this is a total slap in the face.”

Hillier explains that he and Octavio had planned a long weekend in Rio de Janeiro with a mutual friend identified as “Nathan.” But when the AirBnb they reserved informed Hillier he could not bring his dog, Hillier decided to stay home.

“I’ve been with Octavio for five years and thought I could trust him and I mistakenly thought Nathan and I were friends,” Hillier says.

“I spoke to Octavio while they were away and was expecting them home when Octavio called.”

Octavio was nowhere near home, however. Instead he explained to Hillier that he was shaking all over and had a fever.

“I was really worried as it sounded like coronavirus,” remembers Hillier.

That wasn’t the only news Hillier reported.

“But then his tone changed and he said he was very sorry, but that he had slept with Nathan.

“I told him I felt betrayed and that I didn’t understand why he would do this.

“I just wanted him to come home so we could talk about it properly.”

Octavio couldn’t come home, though. Authorities had instructed him and Nathan to quarantine themselves for two weeks due to the symptoms.

“I am beyond furious,” said Hillier.

“He is due out of quarantine the day before our wedding.

I can’t believe he cheated on me with this guy during their weekend away and now they are both quarantined together.

I can’t even call him to chat properly to see if we can sort this out because Nathan is in the room next to him.”

The couple has postponed their wedding indefinitely.

Hillier adds that he feels conflicted about his anger as Octavio is quite ill.

“You are not meant to be mad at a sick person.

“He has a really bad fever and is sweating a lot and he is struggling to speak because his throat is sore.

He is now being really apologetic and says he wishes we could go back to it just being me and him. But I don’t know if I can forgive him.”

The whole world has been affected by coronavirus and so I have I – but not in the way I thought.”

I thought I had my whole future mapped out but now it’s been taken away from me.”

I won’t let this destroy me, but it hurts like hell right now.”

Brazil currently has over 2500 confirmed coronavirus cases and 59 people have died so far as of Wednesday.