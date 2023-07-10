Gay Wrath Month claims another couple: TikTokers Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo split after six years

Are all the gay couples out there doing okay? Just checking in because, in the past week alone, a number of high-profile, long-time partners have announced they’re parting ways. It must have been a doozy of a Pride Month…
On the same day last week, we learned that pop icon Ricky Martin and artist Jwan Yosef were getting a divorce, as well as future EGOT Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith. Both after six years together!
And now comes another shocking split: Popular TikTokers/models Nicky Champa, 27, and Pierre Boo, 36, have announced their breakup. (They got married in August of last year, but have been together for… six years! Watch out, gays, that number is cursed!)
Now, if you don’t recognize the names “Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo,” fair enough! But chances are, if you’ve ever spent some quality time swiping through TikTok, you’ve seen their stuff. It’s a lot of this:
@nickychampa
French CPR♬ original sound – Nicky
The two found huge success on the platform—especially in the early days of the pandemic when no one had anywhere to go but their phones—and they’ve kept up a steady flow of content ever since, amassing a combined total of 27 million followers!
They alway kept separate accounts, but frequently appeared in one another’s videos, performing choreographed dances and trends, pranking one another, having fun with accents (Champa is American, Boo is French)—your standard “cute couple content”—but also speaking pretty openly about their fitness journeys and not infrequent plastic surgeries and enhancement procedures.
Sure, your mileage may vary on their brand of content, but there’s no denying the impact they had on the platform, and the news comes as a shock to their legions of fans.
Boo announced the news to his Instagram followers with a rather succinct message on his story:
In an exclusive interview with Out, Champa further elaborated on their decision to split: “With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand,” he shares. “I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way for me.”
Champa feels it was both their nine-year age difference and the pressures of their massive social platform that led to their decision.
“I think as you age, you kind of realize different things,” Champa says. “Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode.”
The TikToker tells Out he and Boo will no longer me making content together, and that they’ll both be taking time to focus on acting, modeling, and finding their own voices.
The reaction to their split on Twitter is decidedly mixed. Some are sharing their heartbreak over the couple’s divorce, while others are responding with, “Who?” Here are just a few:
There’s been a longstanding joke online that after Gay Pride Month comes Gay Wrath month. But at the rate these well-known gay couples are dropping like flies… their might be some truth to that!
Bengali
I find this really sad. These two behaved, at least on camera, like best friends who also happened to be lovers. Always fun to watch. Pierre Boo is 36…I knew that. Parti of the reason he looks young apparently, per the article is his not being a stranger to plastic surgery. Maybe they’ll take some time to realize they’re not complete unless they are together.
ShaverC
Who? Are these guys brothers?
DBMC
You could find out if you read the story.
SDR94103
the shelf life for twinks is very short. time to grow some hair on that azz.
toddlicious
I think Pierre got weirder out that Nick was getting plastic surgery too lol Like him… Pierre is the more interesting and endearing of the duo anyway…
BrokebackBob
I completely agree. Nicki really did a number on his natural handsome good looks and changing his hair color from his natural color was a serious error. I don’t know what he was going for but it just doesn’t look like him. I think Pierre was probably unsettled by it because Nicki seems to have this vacuous look about him the polar opposite of what he used to look like. I do think the age difference contributed to it. Pierre always seemed more mature and centered.
thisisnotreal
a quick google search shows that pierre boo (never heard of him before), was born September 12, 1990…so either someone didn’t do their last minute research, or pierre hasnt been honest about his birthday. curious what you can find with a five second google search.
Rambeaux
There is no such thing as “quality time swiping through Tik-Tok”.
Pietro D
TOTALLY AGREE !!!!!!
nm4047
when chicken starts to get old, chicken wants chicken. Nothing unusual about twinks getting past their audience ‘prime’ to feel the strain on life.
GLynn11028
First Mark and Ethan…now Nicky and Pierre. Can’t I have one couple that sticks it out until I die?
Terrycloth
I think they will get back together soon..they are better together than apart
mateo
“Acting and modeling”. Uhm, acting in anything that I (or anyone else) would have ever seen? Does making these silly little videos really allow you to earn enough to cover the costs of plastic surgery? Sorry if this sounds crass, but I honestly would like to know.
Kangol2
If the videos are monetized and also promote other goods or services they’re offering, then yes, their videos most certainly could underwrite plastic surgery, cars, homes, you name it.
mikhailmaui
These “silly little videos” can make you millions a year. Forbes magazine releases their Top Creator list every fall, and in the September 2022 issue they named Charlie D’Amato as the top creator, who made a whopping 17.5 million dollars in 2021, followed by her sister with 10 million. According to Forbes, “our 50 Top Creators have amassed a combined 1.9 billion followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. In aggregate they made $570 million in 2021. Their average age is 31.”
Darson
My husband followed them The first and only time I watched them the fakeness exploded off the screen. Actually surprised they lasted a year.
Openminded
All my life I’ve heard that if a marriage makes it past 7 years (7 yr. itch) that it’s good. I guess this just shows Gays are as normal as heteros.