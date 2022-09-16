Gay YouTuber Dave Rubin says he “might kill” a teacher if they talk to his son about sexuality

Gay, right-wing YouTuber Dave Rubin has gone off on one about what teachers can and can’t talk to kids about.
Rubin, 46, used to define himself as progressive. He made a name for himself in the late 00s with the LGBTQ talk shows like The Ben and Dave Show on Here TV.
However, since that time he has turned right-wing, writing books and espousing his views via The Rubin Report on YouTube (1.7m subscribers).
A recent episode had him addressing a viewer’s concerns about what teachers can talk to kids about in schools. Rubin said that all states should enact laws similar to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill (the Parental Rights in Education bill).
Dave Rubin: If I found out a teacher talked to my 6-year-old about gender or sexuality, “I might kill that person” https://t.co/KbqKk7RjHG pic.twitter.com/arOwsvtpC3
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 15, 2022
“They want to abuse children”
“How can we put a stop to this kind of insanity? Should the parental rights in education bill in Florida be adopted into other states or is that still not enough?,” Rubin asked.
“Look, that’s a start. That is a start but it is not enough. So, first off, of course, every state should model the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, which has nothing to do with being gay.
“It’s simply that you do not want six-year-olds being taught anything about sexuality or gender by state educators, and especially if they can keep that information private from the parents.
“Just imagine, I mean, I’ve thought about this — so now Justin’s six years old, he’s in first grade, imagine if I found out that, actually, for three months there was a teacher talking to him about gender or sexuality.
“Maybe calling him Justine instead of Justin, and I didn’t know about that. I might kill that person. That’s where we’re at, right?
“So, unless you don’t want these people to be killed — and I mean this somewhat flippantly — like, they want to abuse children. They want to abuse children.”
Related: Gay right-wing YouTuber Dave Rubin invites Don Jr. to call him a “f*g” because “now we’re equal!”
Dave Rubin faces conservative backlash after announcing surrogacy
You might think Rubin would know better than to threaten death to someone, whether flippant or not. Although he has a large following on the right, some of his followers revealed their deep-rooted homophobia when he and his husband, David Janet revealed earlier this year that they were to become dads via surrogacy. Many expressed disgust and disappointment.
Rubin has also complained about death threats sent to his employees and colleagues after the publication of one of his books.
One would also have hoped Rubin would know something about growing up gay and the importance of supportive adults and teachers.
Advocacy group HRC was just one of many LGBTQ organizations to slam Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ when it became law in June.
Joni Madison, HRC’s Interim President, said at the time, “School policy should focus on education, not discrimination. Governor DeSantis’s ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ law is a shameful attack on students already struggling with the weight of discrimination.
“It is a slapdash, mean-spirited, impossible-to-comply-with law designed to make LGBTQ+ students feel shame and isolation at school, a place where every child deserves a chance to learn and succeed.”
19 Comments
kish
It’s great that teachers have become enemies. We’re such a progressive country.
quantum
If you’re son’s teacher has been calling him by the wrong name for three months and you’re just now finding out about it, you should maybe spend less time on youtube and more time talking to your kid.
RIGay
No shit.
abfab
Are there public schools in Key West and how would that work there? Maybe this man can design blinders for kids, you know, like they have for horses.
abfab
I’m waiting for Glenn Greenwald to jump on this man’s bandwagon.
Mister P
Schools actually need to teach human sexuality and about gender. Parents are doing a lousy job and the Florida man gov wants everyone to be as ignorant as possible.
abfab
Florida gov man needs to be flown to VZ on a rickity ass plane and then accidentally dumped into the ocean filled with sharks. He’ll get his one day.
Man About Town
I’m having trouble understanding this. Rubin is a gay man, married to a man, and he thinks if their son Justin for some God-only-knows-what reason gets misgendered by a teacher in a classroom, the teacher should be killed?
What happens if Justin mentions in a classroom that he has two dads? Is it his turn to get killed?
monty clift
As if this grifting botox-face, spineless POS is actually capable of killing anyone.
abfab
And that rug on the top of his empty head. Another sicko.
Kangol2
A pathetic Stockholm syndrome excuse for a gay man, but he’s one who I guess thinks he’ll be excepted from the anti-gay/anti-LGBTQ if he avows enough right-wing nostrums. Sorry, Miss Thing, but they’ll be coming for you too soon enough if you don’t wake up. As far as teachers discussing human sexuality goes, we have a crisis of too little, reality-based sex ed in US schools, and far too much silence or abstinence-only based nonsense. We see the effects on a daily basis, whether it comes to high STI rates, the complete ignorance around women’s reproductive health and needs, the fearmongering around innoculating children against HPV, and so on.
dbmcvey
Dave Ruin is truly pathetic. Sucking up to people who hate him. Shocked when they don’t support his marriage or his child. I don’t know if he’s more stupid or evil.
m
The very people twat supports will sooner kill him without a single thought.
davidamorse1701
Dave Rubin is sick and evil. He does NOT understand Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law. It’s not about teachers calling a boy Justin, a girl’s name, Justine. It is instead teachers refusing to call a student by the name and gender both they and the parents want.
Dr Bob
The dude doesn’t seem to get that his kid cannot talk about “his Dads” in class in Florida, cannot talk like other kids can talk about their parents.
If he does know that, he shouldn’t be a parent.
dbmcvey
Glenn Beck doesn’t pay Rubin to think things through.
wiggie
his own right wing audience called him disgusting and perverted for having a child via surrogate with his husband
Major
I am always amazed at these Republican gay males who think if they say what the white Christian nationalists want to hear that they’ll somehow escape the persecution. Newsflash boys… they hate you, too.
Joshua333
How does one fall in love with THAT? Marry THAT? And decide to have a kid with THAT? I mean you’d have to be short of a lot of common sense.