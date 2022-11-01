The gayest movies and TV shows coming to streaming in November 2022

Now that it’s November, the 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner, so we’d like to take this opportunity to remind you to HBO Go to the polls on the 8th. Never mind the fact that we just referenced a now-defunct streaming app—it’s imperative that you get out there an exercise your constitutional right, whether in-person or via your mail-in ballot!

And then, once that’s done, you can kick up your feet and unwind with one of the many queer films and television shows coming to streaming this month. Whether you want a break from the news cycle or need something gay and fun to (hopefully) celebrate with, the major streaming platforms have got you covered with return seasons of some fan favorites, the arrival of beloved cult classics, and some exciting new titles you won’t want to miss.

As is Queerty tradition, we’ve put together a guide to the best of the queer and queer-adjacent series, films, and more coming to streaming this month to help you stay on top of it all. Whether you use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, or Hulu (or some combo of the four), we have your can’t-miss recommendations for each—and beyond. So gets those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay November.

What’s new and gay on Netflix in November 2022

The spotlight: Elite, Season 6 (November 18)

Elite fans are being fed this year with a sixth season coming hot (and we do mean hot *wink*) on the heels of new episodes this past April, returning to the halls of the fictional Las Encinas high school. Par for the course, there was another student death at the end of season five, so we’ll pick up right where we left off as everyone deals with the fallout of what went down and things are shaken up (once again) by the arrival of some new students, played by Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana. And, never fear: Breakout heartthrob Manu Ríos returns, his character Patrick now in an official relationship with Iván (André Lamoglia), which already has fans screaming with glee.

More New Streaming Options:

The Bodyguard , 1992 (Nov. 1): Whitney Houston’s star turn celebrates its 30th anniversary this year—that’s three decades of one of the best soundtracks of all time.

Whitney Houston’s star turn celebrates its 30th anniversary this year—that’s three decades of one of the best soundtracks of all time. Young Royals, Season 2 *Original Series* (Nov. 1): Things are a royal mess for prince Wilhelm and Simon in the return of this steamy, Swedish drama.

Things are a royal mess for prince Wilhelm and Simon in the return of this steamy, Swedish drama. Blockbuster *Original Series* (Nov. 3): Queerty fave Tyler Alvarez stars in this workplace comedy about—ironically—the movie rental store that Netflix killed.

Queerty fave Tyler Alvarez stars in this workplace comedy about—ironically—the movie rental store that Netflix killed. The Crown, Season 5 *Original Series* (Nov. 9): Regardless of what Judi Dench thinks, we can’t pass up an opportunity to watch character actresses like Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki slay as the monarchy enters the ’90s.

Regardless of what Judi Dench thinks, we can’t pass up an opportunity to watch character actresses like Lesley Manville and Elizabeth Debicki slay as the monarchy enters the ’90s. Falling For Christmas *Original Film* (Nov. 10): This holiday rom-com features Lindsay Lohan’s first major film role in over a decade, and you know we’re ready for the Lohan-issance.

This holiday rom-com features Lindsay Lohan’s first major film role in over a decade, and you know we’re ready for the Lohan-issance. Dead To Me , Season 3 *Original Series* (Nov. 17): It’s the final season of this dark comedy, featuring excellent performances from Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.

It’s the final season of this dark comedy, featuring excellent performances from Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Wednesday *Original Series* (Nov. 17): Jenna Ortega stars as the iconic Addams Family daughter in this new series from the mind of Tim Burton.

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ offerings in November 2022

The spotlight: My Policeman (November 4)

For all the headlines My Policeman has generated, the British period drama sure has had a quiet theatrical run. But you have to imagine plenty will be tuning in once the film hits Amazon’s Prime Video platform this month, streaming star Harry Styles‘ “bum bum” in homes across the country. The “As It Was” pop star plays the eponymous officer of the law, a closeted gay man living in 1950s England, torn between his adoring fiancé (Emma Corrin) and the museum curator he’s having a secret affair with (David Dawson). Styles had said that the film’s much-hyped sex scenes are “tender and loving and sensitive,” and I guess we’ll just have to check it out for ourselves to see if he’s right!

More New Streaming Options:

All that’s gay on the way to HBO Max in October 2022

The spotlight: We’re Here, Season 3 (November 25)

With each passing season, the mission of We’re Here feels more urgent. As drag superstars Bob The Drag Queen, Eureka, and Shangela travel the country to put on one-night-only drag shows in small towns, they teach lessons about tolerance, community, and hope that feel especially urgent in our divided socio-political climate. This season finds them traveling everywhere from St. George, UT (where the local city council blocked the show’s filming permits) to Central Florida for an episode that reckons with the memories of the Pulse shooting and addresses the state’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill” head on. Whoever says drag queens aren’t superheroes clearly hasn’t seen We’re Here.

More New Streaming Options:

The best and queerest on Hulu this October 2022

The spotlight: Welcome To Chippendales (November 22)

Sure, it seems like every crime that’s ever been committed is being turned into a limited series these days, but we’re still ready to bust out our singles for Welcome To Chippendales. Behind the rise of the famed all-male burlesque show is a story of greed, jealousy, and cool-blooded murder. Kumail Nanjiani stars as enterprising Chippendales founder Steve Banerjee who goes to some dark places in order to maintain control of the global stripping sensation he built from the ground up. The series boasts a gag-worthy ensemble, but we’re most excited by its deep bench of gay favorites like Murray Bartlett, Robin de Jesús, and Andrew Rannells.

More New Streaming Options: