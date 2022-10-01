The gayest movies and TV shows coming to streaming in October 2022

Viewers beware, you’re in for a scare as October offers up some frighteningly good streaming options!

Between gay classics and future favorites, there’s plenty to check out this month in the lead-up to Halloween—or, as we like to call it, “Gay Christmas.” And if spooky isn’t your cup of tea, well there are plenty of other exciting titles, too, from raunchy comedies, to sweet coming-of-age-tales, to a drag-tastic variety special.

As is Queerty tradition, we’ve put together a guide to the best of the queer and queer-adjacent series, films, and more coming to streaming this month to help you stay on top of it all. Whether you use Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, or Hulu (or some combo of the four), we have your can’t-miss recommendations for each—and beyond. So gets those watch lists ready; it’s going to be a very gay October.

What’s new and gay on Netflix in October 2022

The spotlight: The Watcher (October 13)

Hot on the heels of DAHMER—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, super-producer duo Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are back with another true-crime tale that looks considerably easier to stomach. Based on an eerie unsolved mystery, The Watcher concerns itself with the picture-perfect Brannock family who move into their New Jersey dream home, only to have it turn into a nightmare when they begin receiving threatening letters from someone who goes by—you guessed it—”The Watcher.” Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale star as the concerned parents, but the gays are really gaging for this supporting cast, which includes Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and the forever quotable Jennifer Coolidge.

More New Streaming Options:

Amazon Prime Video’s LGBTQ offerings in October 2022

The spotlight: High School (October 14, via Freevee)

First of all, we’re not even sure what a “Freevee” is, but apparently Amazon hosts a separate, free, ad-supported streaming service that’s also producing original content? We won’t complain too much, because Freevee is responsible for bringing us High School, a totally ’90s coming-of-age dramedy based on queer indie rockers Tegan and Sara’s autobiography. If you didn’t know, the musicians are twins, and the series will delve into the experience of trying to find your individuality at the same time as someone with many of the same experiences as you. And you’ve got to believe it’ll have a kickin’ soundtrack, pulling from the grunge and rave cultures that inspired Tegan and Sara’s careers in music.

More New Streaming Options:

Bridesmaids, 2011 (Oct. 1): We haven’t stopped quoting this one since 2011, so it’s always a good time to revisit one of the funniest comedies of the century.

We haven’t stopped quoting this one since 2011, so it’s always a good time to revisit one of the funniest comedies of the century. Jennifer’s Body, 2009 (Oct. 1): Maligned by critic’s at the time of release, Diablo Cody’s sapphic horror has developed a queer cult following—and for good reason. (It rules.)

Maligned by critic’s at the time of release, Diablo Cody’s sapphic horror has developed a queer cult following—and for good reason. (It rules.) Support The Girls, 2018 (Oct. 1): Regina Hall gives the performance of her career in this indie that’ll hit home for anyone who’s ever held down a job in the service industry.

Regina Hall gives the performance of her career in this indie that’ll hit home for anyone who’s ever held down a job in the service industry. Catherine Called Birdy *Original Film* (Oct. 7): Say what you will about Lena Dunham, but she directs one heck of a charming coming-of-age tale in this queer period piece.

Say what you will about Lena Dunham, but she directs one heck of a charming coming-of-age tale in this queer period piece. The Northman, 2022 (Oct. 11): This viking epic is all about masculine rage. But also it climaxes with a nude Alexander Skarsgård in a fight to the death, so…

This viking epic is all about masculine rage. But also it climaxes with a nude Alexander Skarsgård in a fight to the death, so… The Peripheral *Original Series* (Oct. 21): Queerty fave Alexandra Billings co-stars in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller with Chloë Grace Moretz.

Queerty fave Alexandra Billings co-stars in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller with Chloë Grace Moretz. Downton Abbey: A New Era, 2022 (Oct. 28): As the title suggests, the times they are a’changing in this second Downton film, which finally gives a long-struggling gay character his due.

As the title suggests, the times they are a’changing in this second Downton film, which finally gives a long-struggling gay character his due. Unhuman, 2022 (Oct. 31): It’s zombies versus Gen Z in this winking horror-comedy.

All that’s gay on the way to HBO Max in October 2022

The spotlight: The White Lotus, Season 2 (October 30)

October is a big month for Jennifer Coolidge stans (a.k.a. gays), and nothing could make us happier. Her affection-seeking Tanya McQuoid is the only return guest checking in for the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, which also features Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Tom Hollander, and more. Fresh off of his Emmys sweep, queer creator Mike White moves the action to a Sicilian resort, and says the scenic destination will be the backdrop to a cutting and hilarious social satire about sexual politics. The White Lotus was one of our favorite shows of 2021, so, at this point, we’d follow White and Coolidge anywhere they want to take us.

More New Streaming Options:

The best and queerest on Hulu this October 2022

The spotlight: Hellraiser (October 7)

One of the signature frights of gay horror maestro Clive Barker will come screaming back to life in this remake from rising director David Bruckner (The Ritual, The Night House). Plot details have been hard to scare up, but we know the supernatural Cenobites—horrifying faces both new and old—will return to our earthly realm for some sadistic pleasure-seeking. We also know that this Hellraiser has a pretty awesome, queer-friendly cast including Brandon Flynn, Adam Faison, and trans actress Jamie Clayton (Sense8) as the demonic and iconic Pinhead.

More New Streaming Options:

Huluween Dragstravaganza *Variety Special* (Oct. 1): Monét X Change and Ginger Minj host this all-star tribute to “Gay Christmas” featuring original songs, comedy sketches, and Kesha!

Monét X Change and Ginger Minj host this all-star tribute to “Gay Christmas” featuring original songs, comedy sketches, and Kesha! All About My Mother, 1999 (Oct. 1): Gay filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s most celebrated drama is a must-see stunner.

Gay filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s most celebrated drama is a must-see stunner. The Rocky Horror Picture Show , 1975 (Oct. 1): What else can be said about this rockin’ queer musical? It should be required viewing every Halloween season.

What else can be said about this rockin’ queer musical? It should be required viewing every Halloween season. Schitt’s Creek, Complete Series (Oct. 3): From underrated gem to Emmys darling—what a perfect excuse to revisit this charmer from the beginning.

From underrated gem to Emmys darling—what a perfect excuse to revisit this charmer from the beginning. My Friend Dahmer, 2017 (Oct. 15): Before Evan Peters, Ross Lynch played Jeffrey Dahmer in this fascinating and unsettling look at his teen years.

Before Evan Peters, Ross Lynch played Jeffrey Dahmer in this fascinating and unsettling look at his teen years. Benediction, 2021 (Oct. 16): Director Terence Davies’ moving biopic of gay World War I poet Siegfired Sassoon.

Director Terence Davies’ moving biopic of gay World War I poet Siegfired Sassoon. Matriarch *Original Film* (Oct. 21): A queer woman returns home to confront her demons and ends up encountering a real one in this chilling horror.

And one more streaming title you won’t want to miss

Queer For Fear: A History Of Queer Horror on Shudder (Now Streaming)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Shudder’s four-part docuseries deep dive investigation into the legacy of queers in the horror genre. The gays have adored spooky stories for centuries, and Queer For Fear explores that special connection, tracing it back to its literary origins in queer authors like Mary Shelley and Bram Stoker, all the way up to the modern day where LGBTQ trailblazers are playing with the genre in new and exciting ways. The first episode premiered on September 30, with new ones dropping each Friday—don’t miss it!