Gaymers name the hottest video game characters and WOOF

We’ve already brought you some of the hottest gay video characters, but what if we opened the playing field—pun intended—to all video game characters, regardless of their sexuality?

Users in Reddit’s r/askgaybros forum provided dozens of nominations in a recent thread about the “most attractive video game character.” And many gaymers honed in on characters from BioWare’s Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises. “BioWare must be run by a bunch of horny gays,” one user quipped.

Within 12 hours, the thread already had hundreds of thirsty comments. “I think the thing we are learning is that all men from video games are hot, regardless of body type, personality, or combat role,” one person wrote.

Now let’s get into the eye candy and the corresponding comments…

Kaidan Alenko, Mass Effect

“I was so excited that he could romance a male character in Mass Effect 3.”

“Oh man. I had a mission in the first Mass Effect where I had Kaidan and Ashley with me. They were both in danger, and I had to run and save one. I went straight for my man Kaidan. I needed him to live as progress carried over games, and he was never going to die because I romanced that man hard lmao. Pretty sure squadmates picked up on it. Going on a mission with Kaidan meant they would most likely die if I had to make a choice.”

“I came here for this comment. He’s always the most romanced during my replays on both male and female Shepards.”

“Fun fact: The files for a man-on-man romance with Kaidan are actually in the game files in Mass Effect 1 and 2 and were later just turned off because the publishers decided it was too controversial for the time, but there is a mod that makes the gay Kaidan romance available again. Lemme tell you. Three games of loving that man made the romantic payoff in Mass Effect 3 so much better.”

Alistair, Dragon Age: Origins



“Alistair FTW!”

“What a hunk!”

“Dragon Age appears to have been a real awakening.”

Dorian Pavus, Dragon Age: Inquisition

“Dat a**…”

Nathan Drake, Uncharted

“Nathan Drake, hands down…”

Farkas, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

“I’m partial to Farkas from Skyrim.”

“It’s the eyes—you know he’d only come round to sort himself out. Serious DL vibes.”

Hrongar, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

"I'm not a man, I'm a weapon in human form. Just unsheathe me, and point me at the enemy." –Hrongar pic.twitter.com/BVeqs6PD9b — UESP (@UESP_net) September 1, 2020

“Farkas is cool, alright, but Hrongar is bae.”

Lucio, Overwatch

“Lucio from Overwatch is pretty f—king cute, and I even came across some adult films of him recently that definitely sealed the deal.”

Roadhog, Overwatch

“He’s just so f—king sexy.”

“Roadhog has some serious kink vibes, doesn’t he?”

Dante, Devil May Cry 3

“Dante, particularly his Devil May Cry 3 incarnate. I currently have this picture of him as my phone background screen. He embodies everything I like, he’s a pretty-boy/rocker-looking type dressed in some seriously heavy and stylish leather (which I absolutely love seeing on a man). … Got a great lean-muscular physique and just looks so cool overall. Oh, if I could look like any game character.”

“The opening scene always make me feel some type of way.”

“As a gay teen in 2005 with no computer in my house, I can’t tell you how many times I restarted the game for this scene. Probably restarted the game a few hundred times before I actually played it.”

“I was checking to make sure someone said this.”

Michael De Santa, Grand Theft Auto V

“Since I’m into daddies with emotional attachment issues…”

Vaas Montenegro, Far Cry 3

“I imagine he would be a rough lay.”

Chris Redfield, Resident Evil 5

“Them boulder-punching arms and that butt.”

Piers Nivans, Resident Evil 6

“Piers from RE6. So grateful for the fan-made content I’ve seen of him and Chris.”

Joel Miller, The Last of Us

“Dude had intense daddy energy.”

Nightwing, Gotham Knights

“Um, guys, you need to have a quick look at Dick Grayson in Gotham Knights. Let’s just say he is, um… anatomically correct.”

Bowser, Mario franchise

“I kinda have a thing for monster boys, so I’ve always loved Bowser.”

“Bowser. Bowser is the only correct option.”