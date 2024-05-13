Breaking news: love is real! 🚨🚨🚨

While the dating scene can be brutal, we’re constantly surrounded by reminders that two people can make it work –– from BD Wong and hubby Richert Schnorr, to Hacks‘ Jordan Gavaris, and even Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

That being said, happily ever after is not only reserved for the rich and famous.

As a recent viral thread on Twitter X is showing us, there’s a million different ways that regular LGBTQ+ people are finding love. And no two stories are the same!

Please rt with the story of how you met your s/o. I want to know. Even if it’s “not interesting” ?? pic.twitter.com/OBv7k17WLU — Mrs. G ?? (@_thelittletrad) May 1, 2024

In the original post, user @_thelittletrad asked social media at-large to share “the story of how you met your [significant other],” even if “it’s ‘not interesting.'”

The call for love stories has since received over 22.4 million views and more than 12,000 responses.

From dating apps to adorable meet-cutes, they just might make you believe in romance again. Or feel hopelessly single.

We met on Grindr in 2012 (19 y/o) and I wasn't looking for anything serious because I was still closeted – we met for coffee and talked for 4 hours and I immediately went home and came out to my parents because I knew it was the real deal and we have been together ever since https://t.co/2sAUf3bGQq — (????)? ?? Matty ?? (@dilfmage) May 12, 2024

Met him through tinder in 2018, he took me to a show in Central Park, the show was incredible but the audience were so chaotic. I remember it so vividly as a raccoon run through the stage into the audience, we both had a laugh about it. And his laughter made me love him. https://t.co/hGm5ikSPPP pic.twitter.com/AoKpDjShku — HobiwanChinobi ?? (@HowanCheng) May 13, 2024

the ol fashioned way (grindr hookup to lovers) https://t.co/Db46CdTqKJ pic.twitter.com/Ylt9fbx5ot — ?? from the river to the sea ?? (@gatorbol) May 13, 2024

Met on Jack’d.

Exchanged messages for 2 weeks.

First date at Dallas BBQ (Chelsea, ofc).

He thought I didn’t like him at first, I thought I came off like a crazy person…



… And today’s our 7th anniversary. ?? https://t.co/zYGCogM7Wa pic.twitter.com/gVupi6s665 — Gay Lenny Kravitz (@Luhrayyy) May 11, 2024

Unsurprisingly, many queer people recounted meeting their partner via dating apps like Tinder, Jack’d, and yes, even Grindr.

According to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, LGBTQ+ Americans are “far more likely” to use a site or app than their straight counterparts.

(Apparently 51% of queer people have tried online dating compared to only 28% of heterosexuals. Call that straight privilege!)

We met on tinder one year when I was visiting home from college. She came up to my job at the time and ordered a smoothie which I gave her for free, cause I thought she was reallll sweet and fine.



She asked me on a date to dance, and we’ve never stopped dancing ever since. https://t.co/HhNy5YuRj1 pic.twitter.com/d4lu731anq — ?????? (@Heauxno1currr) May 9, 2024

Across the board, Tinder was the most popular choice for women while the men opted for Grindr, with six-in-ten queer guys having checked the orange demon app out.

That being said, a handful of gays on Twitter recounted meeting their lover on social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and even a “Doctor Who action figure forum.”

So perhaps this is your sign to slide into those DMs!

Ethan slid into my messages on a Doctor Who Action Figure forum ?



Moved it to Facebook and would call and things.



Then met up in London a few years after that to watch the Series 8 premiere together.



Got engaged 9 years later! https://t.co/f47yci9qGT pic.twitter.com/9ECvd58Zo4 — Séan ? (@SeanEdits) May 9, 2024

Met my fiancé on insta in 2019, grew into close friends online over 2 years, invited her to my birthday dinner in Nov. 2021 where it was love & endless laughter at first encounter, moved in Feb. 2022, got engaged March 2023, we are getting married this year in Sept. 2024 ?? https://t.co/pYGG1rw4gh pic.twitter.com/0rmKzXBRfM — Nduta Rose Axelrod ?????? (@NdutaAxelrod) May 12, 2024

It was never the goal initially, but after I sent the first dm on Facebook…we are going 10 months strong and more to come ?? love you babe. https://t.co/EOoWA6HKDF pic.twitter.com/aHP2EjXoVG — Daniel Hung (@urboytgd) May 11, 2024

Nevertheless, not everyone had the internet to thank for their great queer romance.

And to the delight of anyone who’s ever spent hours poring over slash fan fiction, it appears that the “friends-to-lovers trope” is alive and well. (Heartstopper‘s impact!)

My fiancé and I met almost 4 years ago through a mutual friend. Our first “date” wasn’t really a date we just met up for a coffee. We hit it off tho and met up again a few more times before we started dating officially. Love him to bits. https://t.co/q0M2wor0bI pic.twitter.com/LpcdbJ2HRZ — Ciarán (@CiaranDanielz) May 10, 2024

Friends to lovers trope ????????????



We were in the same group but weren’t close. Then, during COVID-19, we grew closer, spending lots of time together. We even fake-dated for a bit, and before we knew it, we became girlfriends! ? https://t.co/W4gdemZoqU pic.twitter.com/N46VySGH0W — Giulia Tofana (@naturally_inam) May 9, 2024

we met in a writing class in college. she sat two seats away from me & I made her laugh once on the steps up to our classroom. I fell for her & knew in my bones I would marry her even though she liked another girl. I knew I’d wait forever if I had to.



8 years, 7 books, 1 kid ?? https://t.co/5lGqqnlapk pic.twitter.com/7ngZEGevn4 — Rachael Lippincott (@rchllipp) May 9, 2024

We met online with no intention of dating, just friendly conversation. Two weeks later, I picked him up from the airport, we ate together, booked Airbnb, and spent the weekend watching movies. After that, we decided to officially start dating…now celebrating one year together. https://t.co/rO90IrZNsj — Noah (@noah_xlsxxx) May 13, 2024

That being said, not everyone has a social media worthy love story just yet.

And if you’re scrolling through these love stories feeling bitter, pessimistic, and reaching for the red wine, you’re certainly not alone.

As another Pew Research Center study revealed, three-in-ten Americans are single and queer people are statistically more likely to still be searching for the one.

According to the report, 51% of LGBTQ+ adults are single, opposed to 28% of straight adults. Furthermore, a majority of single Americans said they were not looking for a relationship either.

Whether you’re single and ready to mingle, happily taken, or resolved to living a solitary life with your cats, you can at least appreciate the fact that these queer couples are making it work against the odds.

And hey! If all else fails, Grindr is reportedly rolling out “AI boyfriends” in the near future!

Check out more of our fave LGBTQ+ love stories from the post below.

I legit had just given up on finding anything serious. I got a bad case of strep and went to an urgent care where he took care of me & I didn't want our convo to end. I was about to delete Grindr when (while I was talking bout him on the phone with my best friend) he reached out. https://t.co/LsENRufBBA pic.twitter.com/vZ5VUiKlip — Evan Maxwell-Walker (@SoulGlitc_h) May 12, 2024

We met on an overnight in Ft. Lauderdale. It was his first trip and we had a drink to celebrate it. Been around each other ever since! https://t.co/27LqsvV0Ts pic.twitter.com/TJC7Cli5Pk — Ruu (@Ru_Ruu) May 11, 2024

We officially met at a hotel party but we were friends on FB for like 7-8yrs. As soon as she walked in the room her energy was palatable, I could already taste her….she actually beat me to the DM’s bc she felt the same thing. The rest is still in the making ? https://t.co/VvCvglqemr pic.twitter.com/cU5s5b31sX — The Coldest ?? (@ImJustBreeze) May 11, 2024

we met at a gay party in college and the rest is history https://t.co/uA093jHEte pic.twitter.com/U9OClWHgC4 — makbook ?^•?•^? (@sanayeoni) May 12, 2024

4 years ago I read the best sapphic romance I’d ever encountered and wanted to know the author. We became friends but I’m so grateful it was destined to become more because now she’s my wife. https://t.co/BMUrfaWfXl — Monica McCallan (no plot, just feelings) (@MonicaMcCallan) May 13, 2024

i was working in IT for a convention. husband was, at the time, giving a ride to one of my coworkers. husband was roped into working too and we bonded and were friends and i liked him.

and then my girlfriend broke up with me and spent half the breakup convo telling me to date him https://t.co/L12b9zzoga — alec livejournal ? (@knockoffacd) May 13, 2024

