Gays gone wild in these college-set streaming recommendations for the long weekend

By Lee Meyer August 30, 2024 at 3:00pm
Thomas Dekker in Kaboom

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

It’s back-to-school season, and college students are heading to campus for some good old-fashioned education. But as we all know, the college experience is about so much more than what you learn in your text books…

So, as you get settled into your dorms, check out these university-set films and television series where you’ll learn important lessons like: How To Survive An Apocalypse 101, Advanced Camp Comedy Applications In Slashers, an Intro On Getting Freaky With Your Hot Roommates, and, of course, How To Get Away With Murder.

Read on for four, queer dorm-set streaming recommendations, and consider this your syllabus for another gay semester in academia:

Kaboom

Directed by queer auteur Gregg Araki, this 2010 film was the recipient of the first-ever Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival. In the darkly comical and quirky Kaboom, which has Araki’s signature blend of surreal and sexy, Smith (Thomas Dekker) is a college kid who identifies as “undeclared” and sleeps with both men and women. Smith starts having strange dreams about some sort of cosmic impending doom, and through several sexual exploits and strangely hot encounters with Hunter (Jason Olive), Rex (Andy Fischer-Price) and London (Juno Temple), discovers a nefarious plot that could spell the end of the world.

Now streaming on Kanopy, AMC+, Mubi, Pluto, and Plex.

How To Get Away With Murder

This increasingly convoluted Shondaland mystery series has an alluring hook—a group of law school students at a fictional university get an internship at their defense attorney professor’s (Viola Davis) prestigious law firm, where they inadvertently end up covering a murder themselves. The group includes Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee), a gay student who uses his sexual prowess to get what he wants. Connor eventually meets Oliver (Conrad Ricamora), a computer hacker he seduces for information but then falls in love with. The series has several ongoing mysteries throughout its six seasons, many of which intertwine, and Davis’ character, Annalise, who is also queer and has several love interests, both male and female. Oh, and this show is possibly the first basic cable series to feature a rim job!

Now streaming on Netflix.

Scream Queens

It may be bloody, but this slasher series from Ryan Murphy is all comedy and basically no actual horror. In Scream Queens, a sorority at Wallace University is targeted by a serial killer dubbed “The Red Devil,” who is seemingly seeking revenge for an incident that occurred at the sorority house decades earlier. But while it’s a solid slasher setup, Scream Queens is more concerned with hilarious situations and laugh-out-loud moments. The cast includes Nick Jonas as a gay fraternity bro, Glen Powell as a straight frat bro who can’t keep it in his pants, Emma Roberts as the head of the sorority, Keke Palmer as a Black student who wants to break into the white sorority and enact social change, and queer icon Niecy Nash as security guard Denise Hempfill, who manages to save the day again and again—despite being completely inept. 

Now streaming on Hulu.

Longhorns

This 2011 sex comedy, written and directed by David Lewis, stars Jacob Newton as Kevin, a closeted Texan college student who meets a great, openly gay guy in Cesar (Derek Villanueva) but is afraid to act on his feelings. When Kevin and his supposedly straight buddies Steve (Dylan Vox) and Justin (Kevin Held) get stuck in a cabin during a weekend storm, things get horny and Kevin is forced to confront his sexuality once and for all. Oh, did we mention all the guys in this movie go full-frontal?

Now streaming on Tubi and Plex.

The Kicker…

Trixie and Katya are back again, this time reacting to law school-set comedy Legally Blonde. In this video, learn what “‘90s movie gay” means.

