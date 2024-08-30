Gays gone wild in these college-set streaming recommendations for the long weekend

Thomas Dekker in Kaboom

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

It’s back-to-school season, and college students are heading to campus for some good old-fashioned education. But as we all know, the college experience is about so much more than what you learn in your text books…

So, as you get settled into your dorms, check out these university-set films and television series where you’ll learn important lessons like: How To Survive An Apocalypse 101, Advanced Camp Comedy Applications In Slashers, an Intro On Getting Freaky With Your Hot Roommates, and, of course, How To Get Away With Murder.

Read on for four, queer dorm-set streaming recommendations, and consider this your syllabus for another gay semester in academia: