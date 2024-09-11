David Muir made our ears perk up when he fact-checked Donald Trump in real time during Tuesday night’s debate.

And our eyes, well… they were already focused on the ABC News anchor. Mr. Muir is hot!

Gay twitter is discovering David Muir for the first time I see — Andrew (@andr3w31a561) September 11, 2024

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

With jet black hair and sharp features, Muir embodies the classic look of a handsome newsman. His smooth baritone and piercing glare command authority.

Muir controlled the stage Tuesday, along with fellow ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.

Fifteen minutes into the action, he corrected the disgraced ex-president on his oft-repeated lie about pro-choice Democrats executing babies after birth. (Yep… it’s been going on for years, and up until Tuesday, no moderator had ever corrected him.)

“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born,” Davis said, matter-of-factly.

Appearing shellshocked, Trump stood in silence.

Debate moderator Linsey Davis fact-checks Donald Trump who claimed there are abortions happening during the 9th month of a pregnancy:



“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born.”



pic.twitter.com/v7lFStm3tI — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 11, 2024

Later in the debate, it was Muir’s turn to bring the conversation back to reality. Taking Kamala Harris‘ bait about people leaving his rallies out of “boredom” and “exhaustion,” Trump launched into an unwieldy diatribe, in which he referenced a fake and racist story about Haitian immigrants in Ohio abducting and eating pets.

Muir was prepared for the lie, and even brought receipts.

“I just want to clarify here, you bring up Springfield, Ohio. And ABC News did reach out to the city manager there,” he explained. “He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.”

Like every crazy Fox News-addled boomer, Trump responded by saying he saw the racist hoax “on television.”

“I’m not taking this from television. I’m taking it from the city manager,” Muir clarified.

Here's Trump getting fact-checked on the Springfield/immigrants eating pets hoax and just desperately responding "they said it on TV" pic.twitter.com/nHBOBJuDqP — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 11, 2024

Calm under pressure, poised when the lights are on. Muir is one debonair daddy!

While he was fact-checking Trump, the gays were checking out some items of their own… such as Muir’s face, jawline, torso, etc.

david muir you look so beautiful when you live fact check — matt (@mattxiv) September 11, 2024

Is this a safe space pic.twitter.com/DAUXvUw0Hu — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) September 11, 2024

now is a good time to say that I see David

Muir at the gym and he is even hotter in person — Kevin Maisto 🥥🌴 (@kevinmaisto) September 11, 2024

when will my husband, david muir, return from war — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 11, 2024

GIMME GIMME MUIR pic.twitter.com/VnakdJDTXL — BIG MOVIE GUY (@weekend3warrior) September 11, 2024

what is Kamala’s plan to get David Muir to post a shirtless picture — sum (@sumgarf) September 11, 2024

Since joining ABC News in 2003, Muir has established himself as one of the most prominent anchors in the country. ABC’s World News Tonight is the No. 1-rated newscast in total viewers.

Muir started hosting the legendary program in September 2014 (replacing Diane Sawyer), and recorded his first ratings victory in April 2015. He’s dominated the ratings ever since.

With Muir’s incredible (and lengthy) resume in mind, the gays’ ravenous infatuation with his looks was a bit surprising. The 50-year-old hunk been a mainstay on TV news for 20 years, and moderated numerous presidential debates. He’s interviewed Biden, Trump, and Harris many, many times.

Yet, gays were acting like they’ve never seen him before…

Open the schools! Or in this case… turn on the news!

there’s something kinda funny about gays just discovering David Muir in *checks notes* the year 2024… like do you ever turn on the news? pic.twitter.com/Y3dosWVr4p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 11, 2024

“Is this a safe space” and it’s about David Muir who’s been hot since 1995 https://t.co/iPgCFLGpwf — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) September 11, 2024

Seven years younger than Anderson Cooper–the quintessential silver fox of hot newsmen–Muir promises to be a fixture on our TVs for a long time to come–just like for the past two decades.

Except now, he’ll no longer escape our imaginations.