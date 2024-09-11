David Muir made our ears perk up when he fact-checked Donald Trump in real time during Tuesday night’s debate.

And our eyes, well… they were already focused on the ABC News anchor. Mr. Muir is hot!

With jet black hair and sharp features, Muir embodies the classic look of a handsome newsman. His smooth baritone and piercing glare command authority.

Muir controlled the stage Tuesday, along with fellow ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.

Fifteen minutes into the action, he corrected the disgraced ex-president on his oft-repeated lie about pro-choice Democrats executing babies after birth. (Yep… it’s been going on for years, and up until Tuesday, no moderator had ever corrected him.)

“There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it’s born,” Davis said, matter-of-factly.

Appearing shellshocked, Trump stood in silence.

Later in the debate, it was Muir’s turn to bring the conversation back to reality. Taking Kamala Harris‘ bait about people leaving his rallies out of “boredom” and “exhaustion,” Trump launched into an unwieldy diatribe, in which he referenced a fake and racist story about Haitian immigrants in Ohio abducting and eating pets.

Muir was prepared for the lie, and even brought receipts.

“I just want to clarify here, you bring up Springfield, Ohio. And ABC News did reach out to the city manager there,” he explained. “He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.”

Like every crazy Fox News-addled boomer, Trump responded by saying he saw the racist hoax “on television.”

“I’m not taking this from television. I’m taking it from the city manager,” Muir clarified.

Calm under pressure, poised when the lights are on. Muir is one debonair daddy!

While he was fact-checking Trump, the gays were checking out some items of their own… such as Muir’s face, jawline, torso, etc.

Since joining ABC News in 2003, Muir has established himself as one of the most prominent anchors in the country. ABC’s World News Tonight is the No. 1-rated newscast in total viewers.

Muir started hosting the legendary program in September 2014 (replacing Diane Sawyer), and recorded his first ratings victory in April 2015. He’s dominated the ratings ever since.

With Muir’s incredible (and lengthy) resume in mind, the gays’ ravenous infatuation with his looks was a bit surprising. The 50-year-old hunk been a mainstay on TV news for 20 years, and moderated numerous presidential debates. He’s interviewed Biden, Trump, and Harris many, many times.

Yet, gays were acting like they’ve never seen him before…

Open the schools! Or in this case… turn on the news!

Seven years younger than Anderson Cooper–the quintessential silver fox of hot newsmen–Muir promises to be a fixture on our TVs for a long time to come–just like for the past two decades.

Except now, he’ll no longer escape our imaginations.

