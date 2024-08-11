What is it about us as queer folk that convinces our cishet counterparts that they can make any comment, no matter how awkward, uncomfortable, or downright offensive?

In a recent thread in the r/AskGaybrosOver30 community, Reddit users shared the “strangest/oddest/craziest” questions and remarks they’ve fielded about their sexuality. And as you can see below, no topic is off-limits and no viewpoint is offensive for some straights!

Read these responses and wince…

“‘I’m OK with you being gay because you’re not like the other ones.’”

“‘So, when you have sex, is it the guy who got f*cked’s responsibility to deal with all the sh*t?’”

“A lady assumed that I became gay by getting paralyzed from the waist down and therefore losing desire for women. (I’m in a wheelchair, but I’m not paralyzed at all, I was born this way. And I’ve never had any desire for women; there was nothing to lose.) Interesting ideas about human anatomy.”

“My friend came out to his brother, who replied, ‘Oh, I don’t believe in that,’ to which my friend replied, ‘I told you I’m gay, not the Easter Bunny.’”

“I have been asked so many times if I have wanted to transition to a woman the past few years… I am a large man with a beard, do not dress femme or have any femme tendencies. Not that there’s anything wrong with that—I love my femme and trans brothers and sisters, but the connection is so strange and kind of insulting.”

“The first day at college, I sit beside this absolutely jacked guy who was training for a bodybuilding competition. At the end of the day, he goes, ‘Be honest with me. Do you think I’m hot?’ Like, it puts you in such an awkward position.”

via GIPHY

“I was on a small IT team in south Alabama at the time, and my coworkers and I were just standing around my desk informally catching up on the weekend and projects. New boss, only in the role for a week, comes by to join in and casually asks me, conversationally, in front of the whole team, ‘So, tell me, are all gay men whores? The last time I worked with a gay, he seemed like it.’”

“One of the strangest comments I received was, ‘I can’t believe you’re gay—you don’t dress like it.’ Another odd question was, ‘Do you ever worry about running out of things to talk about, since you don’t have kids?’ It’s amazing what people think is appropriate to ask!”

“A coworker kept asking if my friend or I would kiss him so that he could prove how secure he was in his heterosexuality. And then came the questions about what we, as gay men, considered to be a large penis. He was convinced that he had a nice-sized penis but that we, as gay men, would probably consider it small. At one point, he was practically begging me to follow him to the bathroom so that he could get my firsthand opinion.”

“‘So, like, who is the girl?’ ‘So, you’re kind of like best friends who get to have sex?’ And the kicker: ‘You can get married, so don’t you think you guys can drop all of the inequality and Pride crap now?’”

“‘So, like, how did you know you’re gay?’ I usually answer it with, ‘Well… how did you know you’re straight?’”

“Some chick trying to pick me up at a bar: ‘You won’t be gay after a night with me!’ Sorry, but I would have been extra, extra gay after that.”

“At dinner with a large group of coworkers, a young woman asked if I had a girlfriend, and I said that I’m gay so I date men. She said, ‘Oh, that’s OK. I’m from Montreal.’ I still laugh about it. I think she meant, ‘I’m cool because I’m French and from a city.’”

“A guy at school asked me how many diapers I needed per day. Because of the incontinence caused by anal sex. I didn’t know what to say.”

“Someone once asked me if gay men have an orgasm when they pass stools. I’m still unsure whether he was being serious.” (Another commenter replied: “The high padded bar ones in Crate & Barrel? I sure do.”)

Reddit comments have been edited for brevity and clarity.