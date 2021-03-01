GaysForTrump activist Scott Presler given award named after man who loathed gay people

Former-professional-dog-walker-turned-Gays-For-Trump-ringleader Scott Presler was presented with the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award, the highest civilian honor bestowed by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, at CPAC last weekend.

The award is presented to people “who have made monumental and lasting contributions to the cause of freedom worldwide.” Past recipients of the award include antigay pastor Billy Graham and Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Oh, and Bob Hope!

Presler, who called the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol earlier this year the “largest civil rights protest in American history” and who worked with the anti-Muslim hate group “ACT for America” from 2017-2018, took to Twitter to gloat about his award on Saturday.

“Just received the Ronald Reagan Award at @CPAC,” the 34-year-old tweeted. “This is the coolest gosh darn moment of my life. None of this would have been possible without you. Mom & dad are here at my table and I couldn’t be a more proud son.”

The irony that Presler, an openly gay man, was given an award named after a guy who ignored the cries of LGBTQ activists begging for help during the AIDS epidemic by a group that continues to actively work against equality is so thick it’s almost palpable.

Here’s how folx responded to Presler’s tweet…

