Geek Chic: Gayme Boyz w/ Joey Suarez

This week, you Gotta Snatch Them All!

In honor of Katy Perry teaming up with Pokemon to celebrate the game’s 25th anniversary, Mike Ciriaco (WeHoTV News, Monday Mouth Off) sat down with pop twink Joey Suarez for a pika-kiki in the newest Geek Chic This Week segment Gayme Boyz.

Check out the video below for as they dish about 25 years of Pokemon, the badass-ery of Alakazam, and the merits of an un-evolved Eevee.

Then in Gayme Boyz part 2, its Joey vs Mike as they whip out their Pokemon Dream Teams!

Joey: Eevee, Flareon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Jolteon, and Sylveon

vs.

Mike: Blaziken, Sylveon, Alakazam, Electivire, Lapras, and Dragonite

Who do you think would win? Hit up the comments below and let us know who would reign victorious, and why.

