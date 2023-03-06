Gen Z congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost just put Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis on megablast

This is what we’re up against in Florida right now and it’s hard to keep track of because it seems like there’s a new victim, there’s a new bill every day. But we have to call it for what it is.



He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there’s a word for that, and it’s fascism, and we have to be honest about it.



It’s just a problem for Florida now, sure. But in a few years, it could be a problem for the nation.



We need everybody to pay attention and talk about how he’s targeting trans folks, targeting not just Black history, but Black people in general, which is American history, and targeting marginalized communities across this entire state.



And here’s the sad, sad part, Jim. He’s doing it because it’s polling high for him in the Republican Party. And I think that says a lot about the state of that party right now.

Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost speaking to CNN about Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis and the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black legislation being passed in Florida.