Genderqueer hunk Hugh Sheridan reveals secret nine year marriage with a fellow entertainer

Aussie heartthrob Hugh Sheridan, known for their leading roles in the show Packed to the Rafters and its sequel series Back to the Rafters, just revealed a long-term relationship that spent nearly a decade under wraps.

In an interview on The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, the star opened up about their identity, their personal life, and a nine-year-long marriage to an apparently well-known entertainer.

“I can’t say their name because they were in the same industry, so. Couldn’t really be specific about that, but I was married,” Sheridan says.

“We were solidly together for about seven, and then the last couple we were traveling a lot and it got too hard,” they explain, adding, “We’re still very good friends.”

While they kept most of the details redacted — including the ex’s identity — they detailed that they’d gotten married all the way back in July of 2011.

Sheridan has spoken for a couple years now on their identity as, as they put it in a since-deleted Instagram post, “nonbinary/bi/me/Hughman”. Even with opening up about their queerness, they’d still chosen to keep this huge past relationship close to their chest.

“I think privacy is personal,” they say. “I think most people should be entitled to it.”

News of a secret long-term relationship as recent as 2020 comes as a shock to many fans, as the actor was publicly engaged again by early 2021.

The engagement with influencer and model Kurt Roberts was seemingly a big catalyst for their coming out as Sheridan’s first big public relationship.

Roberts and Sheridan’s engagement was broken off in November of last year. The two seemed to end on good terms, though pictures of the two have been scrubbed from social media — including those related to Sheridan’s coming out.

If Sheridan’s remaining Instagram posts have anyone ready to be their next spouse in line, rest assured that they welcome it.

“I’ve gotta get married a few more times,” they joke. “There’s plenty more engagements to come, and I am definitely single. I can confirm that right now.”

