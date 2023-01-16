Genera+ion’s Justice Smith & Queen Sugar’s Nicholas L. Ashe are the hot heroes we need right now

Justice Elio Smith is dating Nicholas L. Ashe who plays Micah West in the series Queen Sugar.

But there’s so much more to Justice than dating a famous actor. For one, he’s a famous actor himself.

Justice Smith has made quite a name for himself in Hollywood. His performances across films such as All the Bright Places, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been praised by critics. Smith has also become a queer icon.

If you’re interested in knowing more about Smith, you’re at the right place.

Here’s everything you need to know about Smith – from his birthday to his most notable achievements to his sexuality and more.

Justice Smith at a glance

Here are some quick stats about Justice Smith:

Birthday: August 9, 1995

Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 meters)

Nationality: American

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Justice Smith first got famous as a superhero

During Smith’s time at the Orange County School of the Arts, he developed a keen interest in acting. He started performing in and around Orange County. His first major break came in the form of The Thundermans, a superhero comedy series produced by Nickelodeon in 2014. In the series, Smith played the role of Angus in two episodes.

Smith also appeared in some videos published by VlogBrothers – a YouTube channel. He was also a part of Masterclass, a documentary series produced by HBO.

2015 saw Smith play a supporting role in Jake Schreier’s film Paper Towns. His first-ever lead role came in the 2016 Netflix show The Get Down. While Smith’s performance was well-received, the show was canceled in 2017.

In 2017, Smith was a part of an Off-Broadway stage production of playwright Anna Jordan’s Yen. The following year, Smith had two high-profile appearances – in Every Day and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

It was the latter that truly propelled Smith toward stardom. 2019 and 2020 saw his stock rise further as he appeared in Pokemon Detective Pikachu and All the Bright Places. 2020 also saw Smith participate in the live classic play and screenplay reading series Acting for a Cause. The money raised by the series was distributed among charities.

In 2021, Smith made his debut as a queer character named Chester in HBO’s Genera+ion.

In all, Smith has so far appeared in 3 theater productions, 5 television shows, and 11 films. Additionally, he has also lent his voice to the 2022 video game The Quarry.

Justice Smith has an intersectional queer identity

On June 5, 2020, Justice Smith came out as queer in an Instagram post. In the post, he also revealed that he was in a relationship with Queen Sugar star Nicholas Ashe. In the post, Smith took a swipe at some people who were participating in the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Smith, these people were proud to say Black Lives Matter but refused to say “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Black Queer Lives Matter.”

Smith proceeded to say that the Black Lives Matter revolutionary movement is actually anti-black if it does not recognize the rights of black trans and black queer individuals. He also said that the bottom line is that black queer and trans individuals had the right to exist, live, and prosper without any threat of violence or fear of persecution.

The impact of coming out on Justice Smith’s career

Justice Smith’s explosive interview was widely celebrated. For starters, the post contained the revelation that Smith is queer and in a relationship with Nicholas Ashe.

It also carried a strong social message and revealed the existing cracks in the social fabric of the black communities. Smith’s words should serve as a reminder to not just the black communities but the entire world that queer and trans lives matter. Period.

Since the post blew up, Smith has established himself as one of the leading lights of equality, even being featured in the 2022 Calvin Klein Pride campaign. He has inspired countless others to come out and will continue to do so for a long time to come.

The bottom line

People like Justice Smith are opening up about the realities of queer and trans individuals and are unafraid to do so.

No one should underestimate the bravery and courage it takes for someone to open up the way Justice Smith has. He knows full well that being vocal can hold back his reputation and career–although it may also propel it as the world grows more accepting and his generation, the queerest yet, takes power.

So, all in all, it’s safe to say that Justice Smith, despite only being in his late 20s, is nothing short of an inspiration.

