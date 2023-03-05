Gentlemen, your prayers have been answered! Kellyanne Conway is back on the market!

This just in: Kellyanne Conway is back on the market.

She and her soon-to-be-ex-husband George announced yesterday that they’re calling it quits after 22 years of holy matrimony.

The toxic couple had been married for about 15 years when Kellyanne first joined Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign, which eventually led to a position as Chief Propagandist Senior Counselor to the President in the Trump White House from 2017 to 2020.

As she became more and more radicalized with each passing appearance on Fox News, he co-founded the anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project and became one of the most outspoken critics of his wife’s boss.

This eventually led to the couple separating around the time of the January 6 insurrection.

Not Claudia Conway breaking the news of her parents separation on TikTok I just — pic.twitter.com/7BQuY8oRRU — Southern Homo (@SouthernHomo) January 9, 2021

Now, to the surprise of no one, the Conways say they’re “in the final stages of an amicable divorce.”

“We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us,” a joint statement issued Saturday reads. “We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children.”

Kellyanne, who has partnered with several anti-LGBTQ hate groups that oppose same-sex marriage, hinted that her own marriage was over last summer while promoting her crappy memoir, “Here’s the Deal”, which was one of the biggest publishing bombs of 2022, selling roughly 25,000 copies in its first month.

(By comparison, Mary Trump’s explosive book “Too Much and Never Enough” moved almost 1 million copies in its first 24 hours of publication the year before.)

“George owes no allegiance to a political party or a presidential candidate,” Kellyanne told CNN back in June. “But his vows to me, I feel, were broken because we were all in.”

Speaking to Christian Broadcasting Network around that same time, she added that George’s constant attacks on Trump caused tension in their otherwise happy home.

“It was very tough,” she explained. “Very tough on me. Tough on our kids. Tough on our loved ones. No one literally knew what was happening. They had never experienced anything like that. I certainly hadn’t.”

“He took a vow with me to love, honor, and cherish, and I think included in that is to try to support your spouse’s career.”

Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting to the news…

Kellyanne Conway announces her divorce. pic.twitter.com/zwa7FUIXEw — Scott (@BeerEinstein) March 5, 2023

Good morning to everyone including George Conway, who is having the best cup of coffee in his life — Derek ? (@DerekNeverFails) March 4, 2023

George Conway lasted 22 years in Kellyanne alternative reality? More power to him. I wouldn’t have lasted 22 seconds! pic.twitter.com/LvP8FfUWwm — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) March 4, 2023

BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway and George Conway to divorce.



ALSO BREAKING: NOBODY GIVES A SHIT!!! — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) March 4, 2023

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway file for divorce after 22 years of marriage. Trump weighs in, calls George Conway a “wacko” and “extremely unattractive loser”. Almost like Trump was looking in a mirror. pic.twitter.com/pkXm1SdRqp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 4, 2023

Marriage isn't easy and not rejoicing in anyone else's troubles but the biggest shock about George and Kellyanne Conway's divorce is that they actually made it 22 years. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) March 4, 2023

Big Congrats to George Conway for finally dumping the pathological liar that will soon be his ex-wife, aka ‘The Crypt Keeper’! ??? — Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) March 5, 2023

George Conway announces Kellyanne can have custody of the baby pic.twitter.com/b7KG9A01f0 — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) March 5, 2023

Kellyanne Conway and George Conway to divorce after 22 years of marriage – or as I like to think of it Kellyanne just violated the Hitch Act. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) March 4, 2023

congrats to Claudia Conway — Shivvy Giving up for Lent (@ShivvyTime) March 5, 2023

George Conway is calling it quits. And by it, I mean the alternative fact lady who lies for a living. This has come as shocking news in that no one is able to comprehend how he lasted 22 years. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 4, 2023

I am honestly happy to hear that George Conway and Kellyanne Conway are getting divorced. That marriage must have been so unhealthy behind closed doors. I hope they arrange therapy for those poor kids. pic.twitter.com/kcGBokSme6 — Jen (@JenTusch) March 4, 2023