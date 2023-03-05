Gentlemen, your prayers have been answered! Kellyanne Conway is back on the market!

This just in: Kellyanne Conway is back on the market.
She and her soon-to-be-ex-husband George announced yesterday that they’re calling it quits after 22 years of holy matrimony.
The toxic couple had been married for about 15 years when Kellyanne first joined Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign, which eventually led to a position as
Chief Propagandist Senior Counselor to the President in the Trump White House from 2017 to 2020.
As she became more and more radicalized with each passing appearance on Fox News, he co-founded the anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project and became one of the most outspoken critics of his wife’s boss.
This eventually led to the couple separating around the time of the January 6 insurrection.
Now, to the surprise of no one, the Conways say they’re “in the final stages of an amicable divorce.”
“We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us,” a joint statement issued Saturday reads. “We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children.”
Kellyanne, who has partnered with several anti-LGBTQ hate groups that oppose same-sex marriage, hinted that her own marriage was over last summer while promoting her crappy memoir, “Here’s the Deal”, which was one of the biggest publishing bombs of 2022, selling roughly 25,000 copies in its first month.
(By comparison, Mary Trump’s explosive book “Too Much and Never Enough” moved almost 1 million copies in its first 24 hours of publication the year before.)
“George owes no allegiance to a political party or a presidential candidate,” Kellyanne told CNN back in June. “But his vows to me, I feel, were broken because we were all in.”
Speaking to Christian Broadcasting Network around that same time, she added that George’s constant attacks on Trump caused tension in their otherwise happy home.
“It was very tough,” she explained. “Very tough on me. Tough on our kids. Tough on our loved ones. No one literally knew what was happening. They had never experienced anything like that. I certainly hadn’t.”
“He took a vow with me to love, honor, and cherish, and I think included in that is to try to support your spouse’s career.”
Here’s how people on Twitter are reacting to the news…
Mack
I wonder if Ann Coulter will try to marry her? They’re well suited for each other.
LumpyPillows
My guess is that these two divas detest one another. As much as we detest them both for other reasons.
abfab
Get out your Electrical Banana, bitch. The real shmuck you married never loved you so you’ll need a Substitute For Love…they call it Mellow Yellow.
(there really is a lyric for every occasion)
LumpyPillows
I believe they have a lot of money, so she will be fine. There are men with not morals or taste that will be drawn to the cash.
Not sure why or how George stuck it out with her. She did go ape shit crazy and remains so to this day. I’m sure we will find out all the dirt.
abfab
He had a fetish for dumb Italian American skanks from the armpit of America.
johncp56
Good for him, who wants to kiss those alternate fact, tRump poop smeared lips she can marry MTG
GlobeTrotter
I always try to see the good in others, but for the life of me I never understood how anyone could willingly remain married to a person whose job it was to professionally lie to the American people. If she has no problems lying to millions with a straight face, what does that say about her private character? Her trustworthiness as a spouse?
bachy
I don’t know how he was able to stand listening to her. From the first time I saw her on TV, I was barely able to endure 3 or 4 sentences before I had to turn it off. Nothing but bald-faced, smarmy, unhinged, cringe-inducing doublespeak and flat out lies. She literally makes my flesh crawl when she opens her mouth.
woodroad34
“He took a vow with me to love, honor, and cherish, and I think included in that is to try to support your spouse’s career.” And you, Kellyanne? Aren’t you part of that also? Sounds like you broke the vows first and I think your daughter agrees. Hag.
abfab
Any Queens doing Kelly this year? Oh how I hope so! Now there’s a hot mess . Oh but what fun! And that’s what it’s all about folks. FUN! Don’t let any of these people rain on your parade. Please. Keep having fun.
Diplomat
I’m thinking most men would have great trouble being around her smell. She’s rotten meat.