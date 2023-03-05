single lady

Gentlemen, your prayers have been answered! Kellyanne Conway is back on the market!

This just in: Kellyanne Conway is back on the market.

She and her soon-to-be-ex-husband George announced yesterday that they’re calling it quits after 22 years of holy matrimony.

The toxic couple had been married for about 15 years when Kellyanne first joined Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign, which eventually led to a position as Chief Propagandist Senior Counselor to the President in the Trump White House from 2017 to 2020.

As she became more and more radicalized with each passing appearance on Fox News, he co-founded the anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project and became one of the most outspoken critics of his wife’s boss.

This eventually led to the couple separating around the time of the January 6 insurrection.

Now, to the surprise of no one, the Conways say they’re “in the final stages of an amicable divorce.”

“We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us,” a joint statement issued Saturday reads. “We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children.”

Kellyanne, who has partnered with several anti-LGBTQ hate groups that oppose same-sex marriage, hinted that her own marriage was over last summer while promoting her crappy memoir, “Here’s the Deal”, which was one of the biggest publishing bombs of 2022, selling roughly 25,000 copies in its first month.

(By comparison, Mary Trump’s explosive book “Too Much and Never Enough” moved almost 1 million copies in its first 24 hours of publication the year before.)

“George owes no allegiance to a political party or a presidential candidate,” Kellyanne told CNN back in June. “But his vows to me, I feel, were broken because we were all in.”

Speaking to Christian Broadcasting Network around that same time, she added that George’s constant attacks on Trump caused tension in their otherwise happy home.

“It was very tough,” she explained. “Very tough on me. Tough on our kids. Tough on our loved ones. No one literally knew what was happening. They had never experienced anything like that. I certainly hadn’t.”

“He took a vow with me to love, honor, and cherish, and I think included in that is to try to support your spouse’s career.”

