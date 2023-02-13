George Clooney and freshman Rep. Dan Goldman are Jim Jordan’s worst enemies right now

Freshman congressman Dan Goldman of New York took office barely a month ago and he’s already proving a force to be reckoned with and a total headache for former college wrestling coach/alleged insurrectionist Jim “Gym” Jordan.

On Thursday, during the Weaponization of the Federal Government committee meeting, Goldman pushed back against Jordan’s claims that “dozens” of whistleblowers have come forward to describe a “political nature” in the Justice Department.

The committee, which has been dubbed by some as the “tin foil hat committee”, was formed by Republicans, who have a razor-thin majority in the House, to look at federal agencies they believe are targeting conservatives. Jordan serves as chairman.

After Jordan claimed and his staff had spoken to “dozens” of whistleblowers, Goldman, who was the lead counsel to the House managers in Donald Trump’s first impeachment inquiry before running for a House seat last November, interrupted to ask when Democrats on the committee might get a chance to see notes or transcripts from these alleged meetings.

Jordan appeared caught off guard. He responded by saying the information would be made available “when [the whistleblowers] testify,” but Goldman wasn’t having any of it.

“You don’t have any transcriptions of their interviews?” he pressed. “We have the first ones, and we have the dozens who’ve come and talked to our office,” Jordan awkwardly replied, adding more interviews would be happening in the coming weeks.

“You just said dozens,” Goldman pressed. “Do you have notes from those? Or are they just talking to your staff?”

Republicans have apparently had “dozens” of secret meetings with whistleblowers yet provided no notes or interview transcripts from those meetings to Democrats.



If there are notes, let us see them. If there are no notes, how can you write a “report” based on those interviews? pic.twitter.com/9azj2FCIDx — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) February 10, 2023

The tense dialogue went on for almost two minutes before Jordan eventually brushed Goldman off and resumed the committee meeting as if he hadn’t just called out in front of everyone for lying about the number of whistleblowers he had spoken to and having zero evidence to support anything he just said.

Here’s what folx on Twitter have been saying about the whole thing…

In a Congress full of Jim Jordan's, be a Dan Goldman. pic.twitter.com/LmEGzi9Odv — Chris Garza (@martyandchris) February 12, 2023

Jim Jordan is not used to wrestling above his weight class and Dan Goldman is way above Jim Jordan's class. — J Hougen (@HougenJ) February 12, 2023

Dan Goldman vs Jim Jordan is not a fair fight. pic.twitter.com/kpuxP7XepM — JDP (@pe62050408) February 12, 2023

I think it's time that Dan Goldman pay to have the faces of the "dozens" of whistleblowers put on a Milk Carton. Jim Jordan just can't seem to locate the "dozens" of witnesses who have spoken to his office. — Chris Reyna (@creyna55) February 11, 2023

Jim Jordan should give up chairing or even sitting on committees . Looking back. He is out-smarted every time by brainy Democrats of either gender. Hey it’s tough. Brilliant Hillary? Wow. And now Dan Goldman??? pic.twitter.com/pRr1QHEYFZ — Meems (@TinyToni543) February 11, 2023

Rep. Dan Goldman is shaping up to be the worse nightmare to Jim Jordan and his Committee. Goldman knows exactly what Jordan is trying to do and he is exposing it and letting America see what kind of people are on this Bogus Committee. Goldman will not be silenced by Jordan . — Marty Taylor (@MartyTa94849826) February 11, 2023

What’s not to love with freshman superstar Dan Goldman owning insurrection aficionado Jim Jordan. pic.twitter.com/gZwvXS6mVY — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) February 11, 2023

Jim Jordan: “we have dozens of whistleblowers”



Dan Goldman: “where are their names and notes from their interviews?”



Jim Jordan: “uh um uh…” — Hold Still (@YouWontFeelThis) February 11, 2023

Jim Jordan and his House GOP committee openly admitting they’re political trolls: https://t.co/YyHu6VWpFq — Amy Fried (@ASFried) February 13, 2023

Who agrees with Hakeem Jeffries that Jim Jordan's committee is a distraction and a waste of American Tax dollars? ?? — Rich from Cali ????????? (@TheRichFromCali) February 12, 2023

In other Jim Jordan news, George Clooney just inked a deal with HBO to distribute his upcoming documentary about the decades-long sex abuse scandal at Ohio State University that’s been plaguing Jordan the last several years.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

HBO has joined Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures, Sports Illustrated Studios and 101 Studios on the project, which will premiere on the premium cable outlet and stream on HBO Max. Oscar and Emmy winner Eva Orner (Taxi to the Dark Side, Out of Iraq) will direct. Clooney and Heslov’s company announced the project in February 2021. At the time, they were planning a docuseries based on the scandal involving Richard Strauss, a former sports physician at Ohio State who’s accused of sexually abusing more than 300 athletes over decades of working at and with the university. The HBO project will be a feature-length documentary. …The untitled documentary is based on an October 2020 Sports Illustrated story by Jon Wertheim that detailed some of the many allegations against Strauss, including those made by former All-American wrestler and UFC champion Mark Coleman and other athletes, student trainers and employees at a private clinic Strauss headed. Coleman also alleges that Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio State assistant wrestling coach for part of Strauss’ time at the university, knowingly ignored Strauss’ abuse.

In 2018, Jordan was accused of ignoring allegations of sexual misconduct made against the team doctor when he worked as assistant coach for the team. He was also accused of aiding and abetting in the cover-up. Since the story broke he has repeatedly tried to distance himself from the scandal but to no avail.

An official premiere date for the doc has yet to be announced.